Paris 2024 Olympics: Sports which will make their debut this edition

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which commences on July will feature a total of 329 events in 32 sports categories including two debut Olympic sporting events.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 17:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held between the 26th of July to the 11th of August.
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held between the 26th of July to the 11th of August. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held between the 26th of July to the 11th of August. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

CHENNAI

The Olympic Games which initially started with just 43 events in 9 sports in 1896 has come quite a long way. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature a total of 329 events in 32 sports making the event a true sporting spectacle. The IOC has decided to include two new sports and exclude three sports (baseball, softball and karate) in this edition of the event.

With the historic sporting event commencing soon, Sportstar takes a look at the newly included sports which will make their Olympic debut in Paris.

Breaking

Inspired by its success at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina, the IOC announced on December 7, 2020, that breaking (breakdancing) will be included in the Paris 2024 Olympics. This marks the first time a dance sport will feature in the Summer Olympics. The competition, set for August 9 and 10, will have 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls competing in one-on-one battles. Breakdancers will showcase their moves, adapting to DJ tracks to impress judges and compete for Olympic medals.

Kayak cross

At the Paris Olympics from August 3 to 5, a new event in canoe slalom, kayak cross, will debut. It replaces the men’s and women’s K-1 200-metre sprint races. In kayak cross, four athletes race together from a ramp above the water, navigating a course with up to six downstream gates and two upstream gates. This is the first head-to-head racing event in Olympic canoe slalom history, departing from individual time trials.

Sport climbing with updated formats

Along with the two debut events, sport climbing which featured in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will appear in this edition with an updated format. At the Paris Games, the athlete count will increase from 40 to 68, with the competition split into two distinct events. Unlike Tokyo, where each gender had a single combined medal, Paris will feature separate bouldering and lead events alongside a speed event.

