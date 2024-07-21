MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 20.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 10:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

SQUASH

India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters

India boys and girls advanced to the quarterfinals in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Saturday. The boys will meet fourth seed South Korea and the girls will take on third-seeded Malaysia.

The boys beat Canada 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals, while the girls finished second in Group D after losing to Hong Kong 1-2 in their final league match.

Shaurya Bawa, who won individual bronze, rallied to beat Youssef Sarhan in a five-gamer, while Arihant KS avenged his individual event loss to Ewan Harris with an impressive win.

India results:
Boys (pre-quarters):
India bt Canada 2-0 (Arihant KS bt Ewan Harris 15-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2; Shaurya Bawa bt Youssef Sarhan 12-14, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-1).
Girls (Group D):
India lost to Hong Kong 1-2 (Nirupama Dubey lost to Helen Tang 4-11, 10-12, 2-11; Anahat Singh bt Ena Kwong 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7; Shameena Riaz lost to Ka Huen Leung 4-11, 9-11, 10-12).

Related Topics

Squash

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night: Virna Jandiroba beats Amanda Lemos via submission
    Reuters
  3. MLS: Jordi Alba delivers winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire
    AP
  4. British Open: Horschel shines in rain to lead after brutal third round
    Reuters
  5. LeBron rescues USA from South Sudan shock in Paris Olympic warm-up
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night: Virna Jandiroba beats Amanda Lemos via submission
    Reuters
  3. Tour de France 2024: Pogacar wins Stage 20 as victory nears, Vingegaard second
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Ukraine launches Olympic postage stamp as it sends its smallest team to the Games
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night: Virna Jandiroba beats Amanda Lemos via submission
    Reuters
  3. MLS: Jordi Alba delivers winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire
    AP
  4. British Open: Horschel shines in rain to lead after brutal third round
    Reuters
  5. LeBron rescues USA from South Sudan shock in Paris Olympic warm-up
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment