Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters

SQUASH

India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters

India boys and girls advanced to the quarterfinals in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Saturday. The boys will meet fourth seed South Korea and the girls will take on third-seeded Malaysia.

The boys beat Canada 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals, while the girls finished second in Group D after losing to Hong Kong 1-2 in their final league match.

Shaurya Bawa, who won individual bronze, rallied to beat Youssef Sarhan in a five-gamer, while Arihant KS avenged his individual event loss to Ewan Harris with an impressive win.

India results: Boys (pre-quarters): India bt Canada 2-0 (Arihant KS bt Ewan Harris 15-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2; Shaurya Bawa bt Youssef Sarhan 12-14, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-1). Girls (Group D): India lost to Hong Kong 1-2 (Nirupama Dubey lost to Helen Tang 4-11, 10-12, 2-11; Anahat Singh bt Ena Kwong 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7; Shameena Riaz lost to Ka Huen Leung 4-11, 9-11, 10-12).