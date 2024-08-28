Indian sports wrap, August 28: Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in ITF tournament

TENNIS

Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament

Madhurima Sawant knocked out the fourth seed Danielle Daley of Britain 7-6(1), 7-5 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Valladolid, Spain, on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Madhurima also made the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Liu Min of China.

The results: €74,825 Challenger, Porto, Portugal Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Siddhant Banthia & Tennyson Whiting (USA) bt Alexander Donski (Bul) & Tiago Pereira (Por) 6-2, 6-4. €74,825 Challenger, Manacor, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alberto Campos (Esp) & Michael Geerts (Bel) bt Joshua Paris (GBR) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-6(5), [10-7]. $82,000 Challenger, Zhangjiagang, China Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rithvik Choudhary & Arjun Kadhe bt Philip Henning & Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 6-3, 6-7(3), [10-8]. $25,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Singles (first round): Jirat Navasirisomboon (Tha) & Sai Karteek Reddy 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nick Chappell (USA) & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Koki Matsuda & Ryota Tanuma (Jpn) 6-3, 3-6, [10-7]. $15,000 ITF men, Tashkent, Uzbekistan Singles (first round): Aryan Shah bt Taiyo Yamanaka (Jpn) 7-5, 6-1; Daniel Khazime bt Parth Aggarwal 6-3, 7-6(4); Adil Kalyanpur bt Anton; Chekhov 6-4, 6-4; Petr Bar Biryukov bt Bharath Kumaran 6-4, 6-3; Dev Javia bt Eyal Shumilov (Isr) 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandr Binda (Ita) & Maxim Shin (Uzb) bt Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) & Rishi Reddy 6-3, 2-6, [10-3]. $40,000 ITF women, Jinan, China Singles (first round): Wang Jiaqi (Chn) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-1. $25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Singles (first round): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Paris Corley (USA) 6-2, 6-4; Momoko Kobori (Jpn) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-1; Monique Barry (Nzl) bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-0, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Valladolid, Spain Singles (first round): Madhurima Sawant bt Danielle Daley (GBR) 7-6(1), 7-5; Meritxell Garcia (Esp) bt Saumya Vig 6-4, 0-6, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Liu Min (Chn) & Madhurima Sawant bt Patricia Carretero & Leire Jose (Esp) 6-4, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Zeel Desai bt Eva Zabolotnaia (Mda) 6-0, 6-1; Tanisha Kashyap bt Marija Semenistaja (Lat) 6-4, 2-0 (retired).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

BADMINTON

Disha, Aaradhya cause big upsets in India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton

Talented shuttlers Disha Santosh and Aaradhya Sharma recorded big upsets in the opening round of the girls and boys singles respectively in the India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

While Disha stunned sixth seeded Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-18, qualifier Aaradhya Sharma shocked fifth seeded Sai Prasad Teegala 15-21 21-7 21-15 in another match.

There was further success for Indian players in the first round as Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila defeated Australia’s Shrey Dhand 20-22 21-19 23-21, while the unseeded Prateek Koundilya got the better of tenth seeded Sai Shreyas Pallerla 21-19 21-12.

Results (main draw first round): Boys: Abhishek Kanapala (IND) [1] bt Shaurin Abbasi 21-16 21-11; Yang Chieh Dan (TPE) bt Uma Maheshwar Reddy Gopireddy (IND) [16] 21-17 21-10; Charan Anupoju (IND) bt Veluaathavan Vijayakumar 26-24 21-6; Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila (IND) bt Shrey Dhand (AUS) [7] 20-22 21-19 23-21; Manish Phogat (IND) bt Malemnganba Singh Hemam (IND) 21-12 14-21 21-11; Numair Shaik (IND) [14] bt Angad Muchhal (IND) 21-9 21-19; Sugi Sai Bala Singha Gopinath (IND) bt Zaeem Munawar (UAE) 20-22 21-16 21-17; Pranit Somani (IND) bt Vijayan Tamilarasukumar (MAS) 21-15 14-21 21-18; Prateek Koundilya (IND) bt Sai Shreyas Pallerla (IND) [10] 21-19 21-12; [Q] Aaradhya Sharma (IND) bt Sai Prasad Teegala (IND) [5]15-21 21-7 21-15; Varghese James Koduppanapolackal (IND) bt Aman Suresh(IND) [8] 21-16 21-15. Girls: Prakriti Bharath (IND) [1] bt Sarah Sharma 21-10 21-13; Rishita Pandey (IND) bt Isha Patil (IND) 21-11 19-21 21-18; Vennala Kalagotla (IND) [12] bt Keerthy Manchala (IND) 22-20 14-21 21-19; Disha Santosh (IND) bt Liao Jui-Chi (TPE) [6] 21-15 21-18; Rujula Ramu (IND) bt Yashvi Bhat (IND) [16] 19-21 21-15 21-5; Aneri Kotak (IND) bt Akansha Raj (UAE) 21-18 21-17; Dianka Waldia (IND) bt Ayati Dubey (IND) 21-18 18-21 21-17; Surya Charisma Tamiri (IND) [7] bt Sanika Patankar (IND) 21-7 21-10; Tanvi Patri (IND) [14] bt Varsha Kumar (ENG) 21-14 21-9; Karnika Srees (IND) [13] bt Tisha Rani Shakya (NEP) 21-5 21-9; Ananya Agrawal (IND) [2] bt Poojitha Nellikanti (IND) 21-16 21-15, Ananya Gadgil (IND) bt Shruti Shankargouda (IND) 21-16 21-14.

-PTI

FOOTBALL

Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya Clinches the Subroto Cup Sub-Juniors Title

A dominant Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya clinched the title of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Sub-Junior Boys with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh which was played here at the Army Service Corps Centre. Prosperwell Ryntong scored a brace while Namebanlam Nongkseh scored the third goal for the winners.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, AVSM, VM, AOC-in-C, Training Command presented the trophy to the winners along with Indian Badminton star Olympian H.S Prannoy and Indian athlete Ashwini Akkunji.

Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match. Prosperwell’s expert finish found the top corner giving no chance for the goalkeeper for an early lead in the final. The Meghalaya side were clearly the best team in the first half, attacking with conviction and putting pressure on the opposition. They came close to doubling their lead on various occasions, hitting the crossbar twice and being denied by the goalkeeper on other occasions.

Properwell doubled the champion’s advantage in the second half, capitalising on the error made by the Uttar Pradesh goalkeeper. The keeper failed to collect a free-kick and the rebound fell kindly for Prosperwell who had to just tap inside the empty goal. Meghalaya continued to play some exciting football, looking dangerous on every move going forward. Substitute Namebanlam scored the third goal from one such move, with a neat finish to put the game beyond the reach of the opposition.

The Winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner up received Rs. 2,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 50,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams received Rs. 25,000 each.

- Team Sportstar