Indian sports wrap, August 28: Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in ITF tournament

Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament
Madhurima Sawant knocked out the fourth seed Danielle Daley of Britain 7-6(1), 7-5 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Valladolid, Spain, on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old Madhurima also made the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Liu Min of China.
The results:
€74,825 Challenger, Porto, Portugal
€74,825 Challenger, Manacor, Spain
$82,000 Challenger, Zhangjiagang, China
$25,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
$15,000 ITF men, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
$40,000 ITF women, Jinan, China
$25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
$15,000 ITF women, Valladolid, Spain
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Disha, Aaradhya cause big upsets in India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton
Talented shuttlers Disha Santosh and Aaradhya Sharma recorded big upsets in the opening round of the girls and boys singles respectively in the India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Wednesday.
While Disha stunned sixth seeded Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-18, qualifier Aaradhya Sharma shocked fifth seeded Sai Prasad Teegala 15-21 21-7 21-15 in another match.
There was further success for Indian players in the first round as Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila defeated Australia’s Shrey Dhand 20-22 21-19 23-21, while the unseeded Prateek Koundilya got the better of tenth seeded Sai Shreyas Pallerla 21-19 21-12.
Results (main draw first round):
Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya Clinches the Subroto Cup Sub-Juniors Title
A dominant Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya clinched the title of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Sub-Junior Boys with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh which was played here at the Army Service Corps Centre. Prosperwell Ryntong scored a brace while Namebanlam Nongkseh scored the third goal for the winners.
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, AVSM, VM, AOC-in-C, Training Command presented the trophy to the winners along with Indian Badminton star Olympian H.S Prannoy and Indian athlete Ashwini Akkunji.
Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match. Prosperwell’s expert finish found the top corner giving no chance for the goalkeeper for an early lead in the final. The Meghalaya side were clearly the best team in the first half, attacking with conviction and putting pressure on the opposition. They came close to doubling their lead on various occasions, hitting the crossbar twice and being denied by the goalkeeper on other occasions.
Properwell doubled the champion’s advantage in the second half, capitalising on the error made by the Uttar Pradesh goalkeeper. The keeper failed to collect a free-kick and the rebound fell kindly for Prosperwell who had to just tap inside the empty goal. Meghalaya continued to play some exciting football, looking dangerous on every move going forward. Substitute Namebanlam scored the third goal from one such move, with a neat finish to put the game beyond the reach of the opposition.
The Winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner up received Rs. 2,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 50,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams received Rs. 25,000 each.
