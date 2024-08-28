MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 28: Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in ITF tournament

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 28.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 19:21 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Madhurima Sawant in action.
File Photo: Madhurima Sawant in action. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Madhurima Sawant in action. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R/ The Hindu

TENNIS

Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament

Madhurima Sawant knocked out the fourth seed Danielle Daley of Britain 7-6(1), 7-5 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Valladolid, Spain, on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Madhurima also made the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Liu Min of China.

The results:
€74,825 Challenger, Porto, Portugal
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Siddhant Banthia & Tennyson Whiting (USA) bt Alexander Donski (Bul) & Tiago Pereira (Por) 6-2, 6-4.
€74,825 Challenger, Manacor, Spain
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alberto Campos (Esp) & Michael Geerts (Bel) bt Joshua Paris (GBR) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-6(5), [10-7].
$82,000 Challenger, Zhangjiagang, China
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rithvik Choudhary & Arjun Kadhe bt Philip Henning & Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 6-3, 6-7(3), [10-8].
$25,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Singles (first round): Jirat Navasirisomboon (Tha) & Sai Karteek Reddy 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nick Chappell (USA) & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Koki Matsuda & Ryota Tanuma (Jpn) 6-3, 3-6, [10-7].
$15,000 ITF men, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Singles (first round): Aryan Shah bt Taiyo Yamanaka (Jpn) 7-5, 6-1; Daniel Khazime bt Parth Aggarwal 6-3, 7-6(4); Adil Kalyanpur bt Anton; Chekhov 6-4, 6-4; Petr Bar Biryukov bt Bharath Kumaran 6-4, 6-3; Dev Javia bt Eyal Shumilov (Isr) 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandr Binda (Ita) & Maxim Shin (Uzb) bt Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) & Rishi Reddy 6-3, 2-6, [10-3].
$40,000 ITF women, Jinan, China
Singles (first round): Wang Jiaqi (Chn) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-1.
$25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Singles (first round): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Paris Corley (USA) 6-2, 6-4; Momoko Kobori (Jpn) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-1; Monique Barry (Nzl) bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-0, 6-2.
$15,000 ITF women, Valladolid, Spain
Singles (first round): Madhurima Sawant bt Danielle Daley (GBR) 7-6(1), 7-5; Meritxell Garcia (Esp) bt Saumya Vig 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Liu Min (Chn) & Madhurima Sawant bt Patricia Carretero & Leire Jose (Esp) 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Zeel Desai bt Eva Zabolotnaia (Mda) 6-0, 6-1; Tanisha Kashyap bt Marija Semenistaja (Lat) 6-4, 2-0 (retired).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

BADMINTON

Disha, Aaradhya cause big upsets in India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton

Talented shuttlers Disha Santosh and Aaradhya Sharma recorded big upsets in the opening round of the girls and boys singles respectively in the India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

While Disha stunned sixth seeded Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-18, qualifier Aaradhya Sharma shocked fifth seeded Sai Prasad Teegala 15-21 21-7 21-15 in another match.

There was further success for Indian players in the first round as Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila defeated Australia’s Shrey Dhand 20-22 21-19 23-21, while the unseeded Prateek Koundilya got the better of tenth seeded Sai Shreyas Pallerla 21-19 21-12.

Results (main draw first round):
Boys: Abhishek Kanapala (IND) [1] bt Shaurin Abbasi 21-16 21-11; Yang Chieh Dan (TPE) bt Uma Maheshwar Reddy Gopireddy (IND) [16] 21-17 21-10; Charan Anupoju (IND) bt Veluaathavan Vijayakumar 26-24 21-6; Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila (IND) bt Shrey Dhand (AUS) [7] 20-22 21-19 23-21; Manish Phogat (IND) bt Malemnganba Singh Hemam (IND) 21-12 14-21 21-11; Numair Shaik (IND) [14] bt Angad Muchhal (IND) 21-9 21-19; Sugi Sai Bala Singha Gopinath (IND) bt Zaeem Munawar (UAE) 20-22 21-16 21-17; Pranit Somani (IND) bt Vijayan Tamilarasukumar (MAS) 21-15 14-21 21-18; Prateek Koundilya (IND) bt Sai Shreyas Pallerla (IND) [10] 21-19 21-12; [Q] Aaradhya Sharma (IND) bt Sai Prasad Teegala (IND) [5]15-21 21-7 21-15; Varghese James Koduppanapolackal (IND) bt Aman Suresh(IND) [8] 21-16 21-15.
Girls: Prakriti Bharath (IND) [1] bt Sarah Sharma 21-10 21-13; Rishita Pandey (IND) bt Isha Patil (IND) 21-11 19-21 21-18; Vennala Kalagotla (IND) [12] bt Keerthy Manchala (IND) 22-20 14-21 21-19; Disha Santosh (IND) bt Liao Jui-Chi (TPE) [6] 21-15 21-18; Rujula Ramu (IND) bt Yashvi Bhat (IND) [16] 19-21 21-15 21-5; Aneri Kotak (IND) bt Akansha Raj (UAE) 21-18 21-17; Dianka Waldia (IND) bt Ayati Dubey (IND) 21-18 18-21 21-17; Surya Charisma Tamiri (IND) [7] bt Sanika Patankar (IND) 21-7 21-10; Tanvi Patri (IND) [14] bt Varsha Kumar (ENG) 21-14 21-9; Karnika Srees (IND) [13] bt Tisha Rani Shakya (NEP) 21-5 21-9; Ananya Agrawal (IND) [2] bt Poojitha Nellikanti (IND) 21-16 21-15, Ananya Gadgil (IND) bt Shruti Shankargouda (IND) 21-16 21-14.

-PTI

FOOTBALL

Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya Clinches the Subroto Cup Sub-Juniors Title

A dominant Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya clinched the title of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Sub-Junior Boys with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh which was played here at the Army Service Corps Centre. Prosperwell Ryntong scored a brace while Namebanlam Nongkseh scored the third goal for the winners.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, AVSM, VM, AOC-in-C, Training Command presented the trophy to the winners along with Indian Badminton star Olympian H.S Prannoy and Indian athlete Ashwini Akkunji.

Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match. Prosperwell’s expert finish found the top corner giving no chance for the goalkeeper for an early lead in the final. The Meghalaya side were clearly the best team in the first half, attacking with conviction and putting pressure on the opposition. They came close to doubling their lead on various occasions, hitting the crossbar twice and being denied by the goalkeeper on other occasions.

Properwell doubled the champion’s advantage in the second half, capitalising on the error made by the Uttar Pradesh goalkeeper. The keeper failed to collect a free-kick and the rebound fell kindly for Prosperwell who had to just tap inside the empty goal. Meghalaya continued to play some exciting football, looking dangerous on every move going forward. Substitute Namebanlam scored the third goal from one such move, with a neat finish to put the game beyond the reach of the opposition.  

The Winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner up received Rs. 2,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 50,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams received Rs. 25,000 each.

- Team Sportstar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 28: Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan bans MMA, finds many aspects ‘contradictory to the teachings of Islam’
    AFP
  3. Serie A: Lukaku lands in Italy to finalise Napoli move
    AP
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, India Schedule: Full list of athletics events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Davis Cup 2024: India coach Ashutosh confident of matching Sweden in World Group play-off
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 28: Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan bans MMA, finds many aspects ‘contradictory to the teachings of Islam’
    AFP
  3. Korea Open 2024: Indian challenge comes to an early end
    PTI
  4. Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. UTT 2024: Reeth turns back the clock, Ahmedabad SG Pipers move table top
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 28: Madhurima Sawant beats fourth seed in ITF tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan bans MMA, finds many aspects ‘contradictory to the teachings of Islam’
    AFP
  3. Serie A: Lukaku lands in Italy to finalise Napoli move
    AP
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, India Schedule: Full list of athletics events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Davis Cup 2024: India coach Ashutosh confident of matching Sweden in World Group play-off
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment