LeBron James among star players featuring in Netflix NBA sports series ‘Starting 5’

The new series will be divided in 10 parts and follow popular NBA stars Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 19:41 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: LeBron James wearing his gold medal is seen during a women’s gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
infoIcon

Netflix said on Wednesday it will launch a sports series titled “Starting 5” that will showcase behind-the-scenes moments from the National Basketball Association games’ 2023-2024 season.

Streaming services have been increasingly investing in sports content to drive up viewership and advertising revenue.

Netflix signed new content deals with World Wrestling Entertainment and National Football League this year, expanding its sports slate with live programming.

The new series will be divided in 10 parts and follow popular NBA stars Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum.

Set to premiere on October 9, the series will be produced by James’ digital media company, Uninterrupted, in association with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

Netflix has had success with behind-the-scenes shows, such as the ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ documentary series that fueled the sport’s global popularity.

