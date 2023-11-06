MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 qualifier: Bulgaria vs Hungary to be played behind closed doors

Hungary will secure qualification for the Euro as long as it avoids defeat in the game against a Bulgaria side which is bottom of Group G without a win.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 21:09 IST , Lausanne, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative Image: The UEFA European Championship qualifier will be played in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, on November 16.
Representative Image: The UEFA European Championship qualifier will be played in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, on November 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The UEFA European Championship qualifier will be played in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, on November 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Euro 2024 qualifying clash between Bulgaria and Hungary later this month will be played behind closed doors amid fears of trouble between rival fans, UEFA announced on Monday.

“The measures were agreed between all parties following analysis of information received from the Bulgarian authorities relating to an elevated risk of public disorder in and around the stadium,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

The match will be played in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, on November 16.

ALSO READ: Brazil to play England in an international friendly at Wembley in March 2024

Hungary will secure qualification for the Euro as long as it avoids defeat in the game against a Bulgaria side which is bottom of Group G without a win.

The Hungarians won 3-0 when the teams met in Budapest in March.

