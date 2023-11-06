Euro 2024 qualifier: Bulgaria vs Hungary to be played behind closed doors

The Euro 2024 qualifying clash between Bulgaria and Hungary later this month will be played behind closed doors amid fears of trouble between rival fans, UEFA announced on Monday.

“The measures were agreed between all parties following analysis of information received from the Bulgarian authorities relating to an elevated risk of public disorder in and around the stadium,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

The match will be played in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, on November 16.

Hungary will secure qualification for the Euro as long as it avoids defeat in the game against a Bulgaria side which is bottom of Group G without a win.

The Hungarians won 3-0 when the teams met in Budapest in March.