FIFA World Cup 2034 to be played in Saudi Arabia, confirms Infantino

Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034, the president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino announced through a social media post, late on Tuesday.

“The next two editions of the FIFA World Cup are set to be hosted in Africa (Morocco) and Europe (Portugal and Spain) - with three celebratory matches played in South America (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) - in 2030 and in Asia (Saudi Arabia) in 2034,” Infantino wrote in Instagram.

“The bidding processes were approved by consensus via the FIFA Council - where all six confederations are represented - after constructive dialogue and extensive consultation. Thank you to everyone who has participated in this positive exchange.”

FIFA, having confirmed the hosts for the next two editions of the World Cup, had opened the window to allow countries to express interest for hosting the tournament.

Which country Organised FIFA World Cup 2026?

Three countries from the continent of North America, the United States of America, Mexico and Canada will host the FIFA Worl Cup 2026.

Under the rotation policy of FIFA, no confederation can host the World Cup for the next 12 years, if it hosts the tournament once. As a result, Africa, Europe, South America and North America were all chalked out of the race, with only Oceania an Asia left to bid.

Additionally, to encourage the relatively less-established nations to express an intention of hosting, the criteria to launch a bid was also relaxed by FIFA.

While nations hosting the 2026 and 2030 editions requires 14 stadiums, with at least seven existing stadiums (with a capacity 40,000 or more), the criteria for the 2034 was relaxed to four existing stadiums.

Saudi Arabia expressed its interest hours after the window opened. Australia, the only other country which was “exploring an opportunity” to submit a bid withdrew earlier on Tuesday, leaving Saudi as the only country interested for the tournament.