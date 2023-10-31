MagazineBuy Print

Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches v Switzerland, Romania to be held in Hungary

The Pancho Arena in Felcsut will host Israel’s Group I qualifying game against Switzerland on November 15 and its November 18 match against Romania.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 23:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Two of Israel’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games will be played in Hungary, European football’sgoverning body UEFA announced on Tuesday.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Two of Israel’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games will be played in Hungary, European football’sgoverning body UEFA announced on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/ REUTERS
Two of Israel’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games will be played in Hungary, European football’s governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday.

UEFA postponed all matches scheduled in the country earlier this month due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

ALSO READ: Vinicius Jr. extends Real Madrid contract till 2027

The Pancho Arena in Felcsut will host Israel’s Group I qualifying game against Switzerland on November 15 and its November 18 match against Romania. The matches will be played with spectators, UEFA said.

Israel, which has 11 points from six matches and sits third in the group, is also playing away at Kosovo on November 12. 

Earlier, Israel’s away game against Kazakhstan in the Women’s Nations League was rescheduled to November 23 and the reverse fixture was shifted to November 26.

At the request of European football’s governing body UEFA, FIFA had also approved an exception regarding the mandatory release of players for the rescheduled matches, it said.

“Mandatory release would apply for a maximum of one player per any club not affiliated to either of the participating member associations of a given match,” the statement read.

