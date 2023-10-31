Vinicius Jr. extends Real Madrid contract till 2027

Real Madrid extends their star left winger, Vinicius Jr’s contract till 2027.

Vinicius Jr. joined Real Madrid aged just 18, and in the six seasons spent, he has made 235 appearances, scoring 63 goals and winning 9 trophies.

“Vini Jr. is already one of Real Madrid’s most influential players of recent years. He scored the goal that clinched the 14th European Cup in the final in Paris in 2022 and was awarded the Golden Ball at the 2022 Club World Cup in Morocco, which Real Madrid won,” the club said in a statement.

Although Madrid provided no financial details about the contract yet, Spanish media has reported the arrangement includes a one-billion euro release clause. Similar to those inserted into the contract of several Barcelona youngsters.

Vinicius finished sixth Monday in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting and also received the Socrates award, named after the Brazil icon, in recognition of his humanitarian work and fight against Racism.

More to follow.