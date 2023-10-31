MagazineBuy Print

Ballon d’Or 2023: List of all the winners

Following is the complete winners list from the 2023 Ballon d’Or award ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 04:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s and Argentina’s national team player Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Inter Miami’s and Argentina’s national team player Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s and Argentina’s national team player Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The 67th Ballon d’Or awards took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on Tuesday, October 31.

AS IT HAPPENED: Ballon d’Or 2023 highlights

The highlight of the night was when Lionel Messi won the best men’s player award for a record-extending eighth time, while Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona Femeni and Spain clinched the best women’s player award.

Following is a list of all the award winners at the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards

Ballon d’Or 2023 complete winners list
Ballon d’Or- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
Ballon d’Or Feminin Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona Femení, Spain)
Kopa Trophy for the best male U-21 player Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
Yachine Trophy for the best male goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (Astona Villa, Argentina)
Gerd Müller Trophy for the highest-scoring male striker Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
Socrates Award to acknowledge humanitarian work Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Club of the Year Manchester City and FC Barcelona Femeni

