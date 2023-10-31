MagazineBuy Print

Ballon d’Or 2023: Man City, FC Barcelona Femeni win Club of the Season awards

Man City bagged the award for the second time on the trot. Pep Guardiola’s men won the coveted treble last season after clinching the Premier League, FA Cup and its first Champions League title.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 04:49 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City Spanish CEO Ferran Soriano (2ndR) walks on stage with the trophy as Manchester City receives the Men’s Best Club of the Year trophy, next to Ruben Dias (L), Rodri, Ederson and Julian Alvarez during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. 
Manchester City Spanish CEO Ferran Soriano (2ndR) walks on stage with the trophy as Manchester City receives the Men's Best Club of the Year trophy, next to Ruben Dias (L), Rodri, Ederson and Julian Alvarez during the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP
Manchester City Spanish CEO Ferran Soriano (2ndR) walks on stage with the trophy as Manchester City receives the Men’s Best Club of the Year trophy, next to Ruben Dias (L), Rodri, Ederson and Julian Alvarez during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City and FC Barcelona Femeni won the men’s and women’s club of the season awards, respectively, at the Ballon d’Or 2023 award ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Tuesday.

Man City bagged the award for the second time on the trot. Pep Guardiola’s men won the coveted treble last season after clinching the Premier League, FA Cup and its first Champions League title.

Commenting on the award, City CEO Ferran Soriano said: “To be recognised at the Ballon d’Or for a second consecutive season is something that we as a Club are incredibly proud of.

ALSO READ: Vinicius vows to continue fight against racism as he wins Socrates Award

“The last 12 months have seen us reach heights that have topped the success that we have consistently enjoyed.

“To win the Treble was a collective effort, from Sheikh Mansour and our shareholders, our Chairman, the board and every member of the Club staff, on top of the amazing group of players and coaches we have. It was the pinnacle of more than a decade of hard work.

 FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, women’s coach Jonatan Giraldez and Patricia Guijarro with the Women’s club of the year award during the awards.
 FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, women's coach Jonatan Giraldez and Patricia Guijarro with the Women's club of the year award during the awards. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
 FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, women’s coach Jonatan Giraldez and Patricia Guijarro with the Women’s club of the year award during the awards. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“We took a moment to celebrate, but our focus now is exactly as it has always been, to work as a team, continue to play beautiful football and win as many trophies as we can.”

Jonatan Giraldez Costas’ Barcelona Femeni had a brilliant 2022-23 season where it clinched the La Liga title for the eighth time, along with winning the Champions League for the second time in its history.

It also won the Supercup final with a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Club president Joan Laporta, manager Jonatan Giráldez, and Patri Guijarro (who scored a brace in the Champions League final) represented the team and received the award at the gala.

