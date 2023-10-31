MagazineBuy Print

Vinicius vows to continue fight against racism as he wins Socrates Award

Vinicius, who has been racially abused regularly in La Liga games for the last two seasons, was recognised for starting a foundation that is building schools in impoverished areas and investing in education in Brazil.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 03:42 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, left, receives the Socrates Award by Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, left, receives the Socrates Award by Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, left, receives the Socrates Award by Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 67th Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr will keep speaking out against racism in world football after receiving the Socrates Award on Monday at the Ballon d’Or ceremony for his contribution off the field.

Vinicius, who has been racially abused regularly in La Liga games for the last two seasons, was recognised for starting a foundation that is building schools in impoverished areas and investing in education in Brazil.

“I will remain strong in the fight against racism,” said the Brazilian, who received the award from the Prince of Monaco. “It is a very sad thing to talk about racism nowadays, but we have to continue in the fight so that people suffer less.

“Very happy to receive this award and to help many children in Brazil. I had little chance of getting where I have come from where I came so it is a pleasure for me to help as many kids as I can so they can have a chance.”

AS IT HAPPENED: Ballon d’Or 2023 highlights

The 23-year-old was the only Brazilian in the top 10 of the ranking for this year’s Ballon d’Or after scoring 23 goals in all competitions for Real last season.

The forward was also part of an emotional tribute to Pele, the Brazil great who died in December last year at the age of 82.

“Pele is a god for me, and if I am here today, it is thanks to him. He put Brazil on a different level, and people respect Brazilian players thanks to the great legacy he left,” Vinicius said.

The Vini Jr. Institute, created in 2020, aims to use the popularity of football to help innovations in teaching and learning in Brazilian public schools.

The project claims up to 15 schools and 10,000 students will benefit by the end of 2023, with more than 500 teachers employed.

