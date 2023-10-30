MagazineBuy Print

Ballon d’Or 2023 LIVE updates: Ceremony shortly; Latest Rankings; Messi, Haaland compete for men’s award; Live streaming info

Follow live updates from the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Updated : Oct 31, 2023 00:01 IST

Team Sportstar
The Ballon d'Or trophy is displaced during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 17, 2022.
The Ballon d'Or trophy is displaced during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
The Ballon d'Or trophy is displaced during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

  • October 30, 2023 23:43
    Latest set of rankings is here (11-15 is here)
  • October 30, 2023 23:37
    Update- Ceremony to start shortly!

    The red carpet is pretty busy at the moment with people still making their way inside the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

  • October 30, 2023 23:35
    Ballon d’Or: Players who have won it the most number of times

    Who has won the Ballon D’Or the most number of times?

  • October 30, 2023 23:14
    Updated rankings - 15 (Emiliano Martinez), 14 (Ilkay Gundogan), 13 (Yassine Bounou)
  • October 30, 2023 23:05
    Updated rankings: 16-20
  • October 30, 2023 22:54
    Ballon d’Or: Full list of men’s award winners from 1956 to 2023

    Ballon d’Or: Full list of men’s award winners from 1956 to 2023

    Ahead of the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards in Paris on Monday, here’s a look at all the men’s award winners from 1956 to 2022.

  • October 30, 2023 22:44
    Check live rankings ahead of the ceremony (21-30)

  • October 30, 2023 22:31
    PREVIEW

    Ballon d’Or is an annual award, presented by the French magazine France Football, regarded as the most prestigious individual honour in the sport.


    The elite accolade was presented for the first time in 1956 and the tradition has continued ever since. England’s Stanley Matthews was the first-ever recipient of the award.


    The prestigious men’s award has been dominated over the last 15 years by Messi and his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 13 times between them. Messi won his first Ballon d’Or 14 years ago, just five years into his senior professional career.


    Here are the live-streaming updates, full nominations list and all you need to know about the Ballon d’Or 2023.


    LIVE STREAMING INFO


    When is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?


    The Ballon d’Or 2023 will start from 11:30 PM IST on Monday.


    Where is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?


    The Ballon d’Or 2023 event will be happening at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.


    Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2023 live on TV in India?


    The Ballon d’Or 2023 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.


    Where to watch live streaming of Ballon d’Or in India?


    The live streaming of Ballon d’Or 2023 will be available free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally and on Sony LIV website and app.

Related Topics

Ballon d'Or /

Ballon d'Or 2023 /

Lionel Messi /

Aitana Bonmati

