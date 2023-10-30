Ballon d’Or 2023 LIVE updates: Ceremony shortly; Latest Rankings; Messi, Haaland compete for men’s award; Live streaming info

PREVIEW

Ballon d’Or is an annual award, presented by the French magazine France Football, regarded as the most prestigious individual honour in the sport.

The elite accolade was presented for the first time in 1956 and the tradition has continued ever since. England’s Stanley Matthews was the first-ever recipient of the award.

The prestigious men’s award has been dominated over the last 15 years by Messi and his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 13 times between them. Messi won his first Ballon d’Or 14 years ago, just five years into his senior professional career.

Here are the live-streaming updates, full nominations list and all you need to know about the Ballon d’Or 2023.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 will start from 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 event will be happening at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2023 live on TV in India?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Ballon d’Or in India?

The live streaming of Ballon d’Or 2023 will be available free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally and on Sony LIV website and app.