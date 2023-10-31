MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy for best young player at Ballon d’Or gala

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to his Real career, a brace in Saturday’s 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona taking him to 13 goals in his first 13 games for the Spanish giants.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 02:32 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Eden Hazard and Jude Bellingham attend the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023, in Paris, France.
Eden Hazard and Jude Bellingham attend the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Eden Hazard and Jude Bellingham attend the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the best player of last season aged under 21 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to his Real career, a brace in Saturday’s 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona taking him to 13 goals in his first 13 games for the Spanish giants.

FOLLOW: Ballon d’Or 2023 LIVE updates

But the Kopa Trophy rewards his performances last season. In his final campaign with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham scored 14 times in 42 games as it came second in the Bundesliga. He also helped England reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

He succeeds Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi as the winner of the trophy named after former Real Madrid and France star Raymond Kopa.

Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt are also former winners of the award, which is voted for by former winners of the men’s Ballon d’Or.

Bellingham also ranked 18th in the voting for this year’s Ballon d’Or, recognised as the most prestigious individual prize in football.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jude Bellingham /

Ballon d'Or 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Ballon d’Or 2023 updates: Bonmati wins women’s title; Man City, Barca men’s and women's club of season; Haaland wins Gerd Muller trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain World Cup star Bonmati wins Women’s Ballon d’Or
    AFP
  3. Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy for best young player at Ballon d’Or gala
    AFP
  4. AFG vs SL: Afghanistan outplays Sri Lanka for third victory of ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Smith: ‘South Africa’s middle-order is probably one of the most destructive ones we’ve ever had’
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain World Cup star Bonmati wins Women’s Ballon d’Or
    AFP
  2. Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy for best young player at Ballon d’Or gala
    AFP
  3. Bayern midfielder Kimmich banned for two league games after red card
    Reuters
  4. LIVE Ballon d’Or 2023 updates: Bonmati wins women’s title; Man City, Barca men’s and women's club of season; Haaland wins Gerd Muller trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manuel Neuer’s long-awaited return boosts Bayern but ‘Klassiker’ at Dortmund will be the real test
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Ballon d’Or 2023 updates: Bonmati wins women’s title; Man City, Barca men’s and women's club of season; Haaland wins Gerd Muller trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain World Cup star Bonmati wins Women’s Ballon d’Or
    AFP
  3. Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy for best young player at Ballon d’Or gala
    AFP
  4. AFG vs SL: Afghanistan outplays Sri Lanka for third victory of ODI World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Smith: ‘South Africa’s middle-order is probably one of the most destructive ones we’ve ever had’
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment