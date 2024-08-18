MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa’s du Plessis retains middleweight UFC title

Sunday’s victory at the sold out RAC Arena at Perth was the third time the South African has beat off challengers for the competitve middleweight division.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 11:59 IST , PERTH - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa.
FILE PHOTO: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

South African Dricus du Plessis took a flurry of body hits across four rounds before defeating Israel Adesanya by submission to retain his middleweight championship at UFC 305 on Sunday.

After scoring some early takedowns, du Plessis (22-2) had to withstand a flurry of body strikes from Adesanya through the middle rounds which appeared to be taking a toll on the 30-year-old South African as the fight progressed.

But a right hook to the side of Adesanya’s head in the fourth round gave du Plessis the opening he needed as he swiftly got the takedown and choke hold which forced the Nigerian-born New Zealander to tap out.

Sunday’s victory at the sold out RAC Arena at Perth was the third time the South African has beat off challengers for the competitve middleweight division and second time this year after he won with a split decision over Sean Strickland in January at UFC 297.

The 35-year-old Adesanya (24-4) was making his first appearance since losing the middleweight title by unanimous decision to Strickland in Sydney in September last year and was bidding to become a three-time middleweight champion.

Earlier, hometown favorite Steve Erceg’s was knocked out in the first round in his flyweight bout with New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France. It was Erceg’s first fight since he was unanimously outpointed by champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 in Brazil in May.

Related Topics

Dricus du Plessis /

Israel Adesanya /

Sean Strickland /

Kai Kara-France /

MMA /

UFC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa’s du Plessis retains middleweight UFC title
    AP
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Test series against India
    PTI
  3. MCG to host AUS vs ENG match in 2027 to celebrate 150th anniversary of first-ever Test
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics a deep wound, but strength from loved ones will help me heal, says Vinesh Phogat
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA: South Africa beats West Indies to maintain 25-year Test series grip that dates back to 1998/99
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. South Africa’s du Plessis retains middleweight UFC title
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 17: Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC Fight Night: Serghei Spivac moves closer to earning a title shot with win over Marcin Tybura
    Nigamanth P
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 16: Mirabai Chanu encourages growth of ice skating at the National Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Poland will strive to host Summer Olympics in 2040 or 2044: Prime Minister Tusk
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa’s du Plessis retains middleweight UFC title
    AP
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Test series against India
    PTI
  3. MCG to host AUS vs ENG match in 2027 to celebrate 150th anniversary of first-ever Test
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics a deep wound, but strength from loved ones will help me heal, says Vinesh Phogat
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA: South Africa beats West Indies to maintain 25-year Test series grip that dates back to 1998/99
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment