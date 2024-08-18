Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues

Defending champion India will open its campaign against West Indies in the second edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2 next year.

India has been clubbed along side host Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka in Group A.

India defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa last year. England, neighbour Ireland, Pakistan and the USA are placed in Group B.

South Africa, along with New Zealand, new entrant Samoa and a qualifier from Africa will form Group C, while Group D comprises Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.

Each team will play the other sides in a round-robin phase, making for three games each in the group stage.

The top three sides from all four groups will then progress to the Super Six stage.

The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on January 24.

The 12 sides in the Super Six stage are further divided into two groups, with the top three teams from Groups A and D making up Group 1, and those of Groups B and C making up Group 2.

In this stage, each side will carry forward the points, wins and NRRs (Net Run Rate) they secured against fellow Super Six qualifying sides.

Each side will contest two fixtures in the Super Six, against opponents of corresponding groups that finished at different group positions.

The top-two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals to be held on January 31, with the final slated for February 2.

The semifinals and final will all be played at Bayuemas Oval. If India qualifies for the semifinals, it will play semifinal 2, which will take place on January 31.

There are reserve days for both the semifinals and final. While February 1 is a reserve day for the semifinals, February 3 has been kept as a reserve day for the summit clash.

Group A: India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia

Group B: England, Pakistan, Ireland, USA

Group C: New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, Samoa

Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland

ICC WOMEN’S U19 T20 WORLD CUP 2025 FIXTURES

January 18: Australia v Scotland, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: England v Ireland, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: Samoa v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 18: Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: Pakistan v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: New Zealand v South Africa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 19: Sri Lanka v Malaysia, Bayuemas Oval

January 19: India v West Indies, Bayuemas Oval

January 20: Australia v Bangladesh, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: Ireland v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: New Zealand v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

Januray 20: Scotland v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: England v Pakistan, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: South Africa v Samoa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bayuemas Oval

January 21: India v Malaysia, Bayuemas Oval

January 22: Bangladesh v Scotland, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: England v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: New Zealand v Samoa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 22: Australia v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: Pakistan v Ireland, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: South Africa v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 23: Malaysia v West Indies, Bayuemas Oval

January 23: India v Sri Lanka, Bayuemas Oval

January 24: B4 v C4, JCA Oval, Johor

January 24: A4 v D4, JCA Oval, Johor

January 25: Super Six - B2 v C3, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - B1 v C2, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 25: Super Six - A3 v D1, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - C1 v B3, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 26: Super Six - A2 v D3, Bayuemas Oval

January 26: Super Six - A1 v D2, Bayuemas Oval

January 27: Super Six - B1 v C3, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A3 v D2, Bayuemas Oval

January 28: Super Six - C1 v B2, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A1 v D3, Bayuemas Oval

January 29: Super Six - C2 v B3, UKM YSD Oval

January 29: Super Six - A2 v D1, UKM YSD Oval

January 31: Semifinal 1, Bayuemas Oval

January 31: Semifinal 2, Bayuemas Oval

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval