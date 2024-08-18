MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues

India has been clubbed along side host Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka in Group A.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 13:33 IST , DUBAI - 4 MINS READ

PTI
India defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa last year. 
India defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa last year.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa last year.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion India will open its campaign against West Indies in the second edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2 next year.

India has been clubbed along side host Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka in Group A.

India defeated England to win the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa last year. England, neighbour Ireland, Pakistan and the USA are placed in Group B.

South Africa, along with New Zealand, new entrant Samoa and a qualifier from Africa will form Group C, while Group D comprises Australia, Bangladesh, Scotland, and a qualifier from Asia.

Each team will play the other sides in a round-robin phase, making for three games each in the group stage.

The top three sides from all four groups will then progress to the Super Six stage.

The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on January 24.

The 12 sides in the Super Six stage are further divided into two groups, with the top three teams from Groups A and D making up Group 1, and those of Groups B and C making up Group 2.

In this stage, each side will carry forward the points, wins and NRRs (Net Run Rate) they secured against fellow Super Six qualifying sides.

Each side will contest two fixtures in the Super Six, against opponents of corresponding groups that finished at different group positions.

The top-two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals to be held on January 31, with the final slated for February 2.

The semifinals and final will all be played at Bayuemas Oval. If India qualifies for the semifinals, it will play semifinal 2, which will take place on January 31.

There are reserve days for both the semifinals and final. While February 1 is a reserve day for the semifinals, February 3 has been kept as a reserve day for the summit clash.

Group A: India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia

Group B: England, Pakistan, Ireland, USA

Group C: New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, Samoa

Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland

ICC WOMEN’S U19 T20 WORLD CUP 2025 FIXTURES

January 18: Australia v Scotland, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: England v Ireland, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: Samoa v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 18: Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: Pakistan v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: New Zealand v South Africa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 19: Sri Lanka v Malaysia, Bayuemas Oval

January 19: India v West Indies, Bayuemas Oval

January 20: Australia v Bangladesh, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: Ireland v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: New Zealand v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

Januray 20: Scotland v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: England v Pakistan, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: South Africa v Samoa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bayuemas Oval

January 21: India v Malaysia, Bayuemas Oval

January 22: Bangladesh v Scotland, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: England v USA, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: New Zealand v Samoa, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 22: Australia v Asia Qualifier, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: Pakistan v Ireland, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: South Africa v Africa Qualifier, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 23: Malaysia v West Indies, Bayuemas Oval

January 23: India v Sri Lanka, Bayuemas Oval

January 24: B4 v C4, JCA Oval, Johor

January 24: A4 v D4, JCA Oval, Johor

January 25: Super Six - B2 v C3, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - B1 v C2, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 25: Super Six - A3 v D1, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - C1 v B3, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 26: Super Six - A2 v D3, Bayuemas Oval

January 26: Super Six - A1 v D2, Bayuemas Oval

January 27: Super Six - B1 v C3, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A3 v D2, Bayuemas Oval

January 28: Super Six - C1 v B2, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A1 v D3, Bayuemas Oval

January 29: Super Six - C2 v B3, UKM YSD Oval

January 29: Super Six - A2 v D1, UKM YSD Oval

January 31: Semifinal 1, Bayuemas Oval

January 31: Semifinal 2, Bayuemas Oval

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval

Related Topics

Women's U-19 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
  2. WI vs SA: Windies captain Brathwaite excited about prospects despite series defeat
    Reuters
  3. Jaspal Rana slams NRAI for selection policy, asks for more consistency during Olympic cycle
    PTI
  4. South Africa’s du Plessis retains middleweight UFC title
    AP
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Test series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
  2. AUS A vs IND A: Darke’s ton carries Australia A to eight-wicket win over India A
    PTI
  3. Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Australia A Women wins first ODI by four wickets against India A Women
    PTI
  4. Tahlia fifty gives Australia women A 7-wicket win over India women A in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0
    PTI
  5. Tahlia McGrath fifty gives Australia A Women seven-wicket win over India A Women in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
  2. WI vs SA: Windies captain Brathwaite excited about prospects despite series defeat
    Reuters
  3. Jaspal Rana slams NRAI for selection policy, asks for more consistency during Olympic cycle
    PTI
  4. South Africa’s du Plessis retains middleweight UFC title
    AP
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Test series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment