AUS A vs IND A: Darke’s ton carries Australia A to eight-wicket win over India A

With this victory, the Aussies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, as the home side had won the first game by four wickets.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 16:27 IST , Mackay - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Tahlia McGrath of Australia A in action.
FILE PHOTO: Tahlia McGrath of Australia A in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tahlia McGrath of Australia A in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Opener Maddy Darke’s well-paced unbeaten hundred and a clinical bowling effort propelled Australia A to a smooth eight-wicket win over India A in the second women’s one-day match here on Friday.



Chasing 219, Australia was well-served by Darke (106, 115 balls, 7x4s) and her opening partner Katie Mack (68, 78 balls, 5x4s) as the pair milked 131 runs for the first wicket in 22.4 overs.

Tahlia McGrath remained not out on 32 (26 balls, 5x4s) as Australia made 221 for two in 40.2 overs. The skipper and Darke added 52 runs for the unseparated third wicket alliance.

The Indian bowlers were not in the picture at all against a set of fluent home team batters, but the Aussie bowlers offered a different story.

Earlier, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock and Charli Knott shared six wickets among them as Australia bowled India out for a below-par 218 with two overs remaining.

However, India offered some fight after getting reduced to 52 for three and the visitors managed to resist the Aussie bowlers through Tejal Hasabnis (63, 86 balls, 4x4s) and Raghvi Bist (70, 93 balls, 4x4s, 1x6).

Hasabnis and Bist put together a stand of 124 runs for the fourth wicket as India reached 176 for three in 40 overs.

However, they could not capitalise on that position of strength as India lost the remaining seven wickets for 42 runs in eight overs.

BRIEF SCORES
India A 218 all out in 48 overs (Tejal Hasabnis 63, Raghvi Bist 70; Maitlan Brown 2/36, Nicola Hancock 2/27, Charli Knott 2/49) lost to Australia A 221 for two in 40.2 overs (Maddy Darke 106 not out, Katie Mack 68) by 8 wickets.

Tahlia McGrath /

Australia /

India

