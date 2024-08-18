Indian sports wrap, August 18: Lahiri slips further down, Rahm takes lead in Liv Greenbrier

GOLF

Lahiri slips further down, Rahm takes lead in Liv Greenbrier

India’s Anirban Lahiri carded a below-par 1-over 71 in the second round to slip further down at the LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament.

From overnight T-38, Lahiri slid down to T-49 in the field of 54 players. Lahiri had two bogeys against one birdie despite favourable scoring conditions at the Old White Course.

Jon Rahm rose to the top of the leader board on Saturday after a second-round score of 8-under 62.

At 14-under, he leads by two shots entering the final round of what promises to be a shootout in favourable scoring conditions.

Rahm’s focus will be simply to hold off all the challengers on a course that yields low scores.

-PTI

Krawczynska ousts Mannat Brar in semifinals of R&A Girls Amateur Championship

Mannat Brar, the first Indian to reach the semifinals of the R&A Girls Amateur Championship, lost in the last four stage, going down 3&2 to Poland’s Matylda Krawczynska.

Despite the result, Mannat, the top ranked amateur in Indian Golf Union’s Merit list, achieved a new high by becoming the first Indian to reach this far in the event that had a 144-player field.

Sweden enjoyed double delight in finals of the competition winning both boys’ and girls’ titles.

In the girls’ final, Havanna Torstensson beat Mannat’s semifinal conqueror, Krawczynska.

-PTI

MOTORSPORT

Abhay Mohan wins maiden Formula 1600 National Championship

Bengaluru’s Abhay Mohan clinched his maiden national title by winning the prestigious Formula 1600 National championship with 10 consecutive wins after the end of the fourth and final round of the MRF-MMSC Indian National Car Racing Championship on Sunday.

The 2022 junior national karting champion, who graduated to single seater racing this year, took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round.

The 16-year-old had an impressive unbeaten run of 10 consecutive races and conceded points only after clinching the championship that featured 12 races.

Two Mumbai drivers -- Zahan Commissariat and Raaj Bakhru -- finished second and third respectively in the championship.

“This is my first year in single seater Formula cars, but it has been a memorable season. It feels really amazing to be the National champion and to have 10 consecutive wins,” said Mohan.

-PTI

TENNIS

Balaji loses Challenger tennis tournament final

Second seeds Diego Hidalgo and Miguel Reyes-Varela beat Sriram Balaji and Fernando Romboli 6-7(2), 6-4, [18-16] in the doubles final of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The champion team collected 125 ATP points and $9,350. The Indo-Brazilian team won 75 points and $5,440.

The results:

$164,000 Challenger, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Doubles (final): Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) & Miguel Reyes-Varela (Mex) bt Sriram Balaji & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-7(2), 6-4, [18-16].

-Kamesh Srinivasan