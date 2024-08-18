MagazineBuy Print

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat becomes World No. 2 in men’s 57kg after Paris 2024 Olympic bronze

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat surged four positions to claim the World No. 2 spot in the men’s 57 kg category as per the United World Wrestling rankings on Sunday.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 20:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Aman Sehrawat celebrates after the men’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match.
India’s Aman Sehrawat celebrates after the men’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Aman Sehrawat celebrates after the men’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat surged four positions to claim the World No. 2 spot in the men’s 57 kg category as per the United World Wrestling rankings on Sunday.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sehrawat achieved a historic milestone by becoming the youngest Olympic medallist for India. He secured a bronze medal in the men’s 57 kg wrestling category by defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz with a score of 13-5.

READ | Paris Olympics a deep wound, but strength from loved ones will help me heal, says Vinesh Phogat

Sehrawat was the only Indian wrestler to earn a medal at the Paris Games, where he currently holds the second spot in the rankings with 51,600 points. As the youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman lost his semifinal match to Japan’s Rei Higuchi, who is ranked number one in the world with 59,000 points.

In earlier rounds, Aman defeated North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov 10-0 in the Round of 16 and achieved a 12-0 technical superiority win over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinals.

Before the Paris Olympics, the 22-year-old Indian was ranked sixth in the world.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had secured a silver medal in the same weight class. Aman had beaten Ravi at the national selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers, earning a spot at Paris 2024.

With his bronze medal, India has maintained its streak of winning a wrestling medal at every Olympic Games since 2008.

