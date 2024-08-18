MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammed Shami likely to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy

Shami will play either one or both of Bengal’s opening away Ranji match against UP on October 11 and the next one in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 19:56 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mohammed Shami practicing with a pink ball.
FILE PHOTO: Mohammed Shami practicing with a pink ball. | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G.P./THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mohammed Shami practicing with a pink ball. | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G.P./THE HINDU

Mohammed Shami, who is undergoing rehabilitation after an ankle surgery, is likely to make a comeback to competitive cricket for his domestic side Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, and expected to make play for India in one of the Test matches against New Zealand.

It is understood that Shami will play either one or both of Bengal’s opening away Ranji match against UP on October 11 and the next one in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18.

Since there will be only a one-or-two day gap between both the games it is unlikely that he will play both.

The New Zealand Test series starts from October 19 in Bengaluru followed by Tests in Pune (October 24) and Mumbai (November 1). Shami is expected to play one of those games before embarking on the big tour to Australia.

The 34-year-old Shami last donned the national colours during the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, last year.

Since then Shami hasn’t played any competitive games having undergone an ankle surgery in the United Kingdom in February this year and was in any case ruled out for a minimum period of six months.

While there are Instagram videos of Shami starting off with his RTP routines (Return To Play) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, bowling with low intensity shortened run-up, there were reports that he could be available for the Duleep Trophy.

However, it has been learnt that there was no chance of him getting fit during the Duleep Trophy and the selectors don’t want to take any chances by rushing him earlier than required.

The priority is to have India’s top three pacers — Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj — fit for the five Tests in Australia.

Shami has so far taken 229 wickets from 64 Tests with six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammed Shami /

Ranji Trophy /

New Zealand /

Bengal /

Australia /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Mohammed Siraj /

Duleep Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: Defending champion Man City opens campaign at Stamford Bridge
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Chess Championship 2024: Usual script continues as Surya Sekhar, Abhijeet, Sethuraman post wins
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Brentford beats Crystal Palace 2-1 in Premier League after Eze’s goal is disallowed
    AP
  4. Mohammed Shami likely to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy
    PTI
  5. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mohammed Shami likely to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy
    PTI
  2. PAK vs BAN: All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner against Bangladesh
    AP
  3. WI vs SA: South Africa win keeps up hopes of World Test Championship final berth
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs BAN: Karachi stadium renovation forces PCB to move second Test match against Bangladesh to Rawalpindi
    AP
  5. WI vs SA: Windies captain Brathwaite excited about prospects despite series defeat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: Defending champion Man City opens campaign at Stamford Bridge
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Chess Championship 2024: Usual script continues as Surya Sekhar, Abhijeet, Sethuraman post wins
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Brentford beats Crystal Palace 2-1 in Premier League after Eze’s goal is disallowed
    AP
  4. Mohammed Shami likely to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy
    PTI
  5. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment