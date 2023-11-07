MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Nine-man Spurs miss out on top spot in chaotic 4-1 loss to Chelsea

A Nicolas Jackson hat-trick made it a triumphant return to Spurs for Mauricio Pochettino after Tottenham gets two red card in a frantic London derby.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 03:55 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Tony Obrien
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Tony Obrien

 

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of returning to the top of the Premier League table were dashed in extraordinary fashion as they went down 4-1 at home to Chelsea on Monday in a frenetic London derby that they completed with nine men.

A Nicolas Jackson hat-trick made it a triumphant return to Spurs for Mauricio Pochettino as he earned the biggest result of his short Chelsea tenure, though few could have imagined how it would be achieved on a mind-boggling night in north London.

Previously unbeaten Tottenham went ahead after six minutes thanks to Dejan Kulusevski’s deflected shot and minutes later had a second scored by Son Heung-min ruled out for offside.

But in scenes reminiscent of the infamous Battle of the Bridge in 2016 when Chelsea scuppered the title hopes of Pochettino’s Tottenham side, the hosts’ night unravelled.

Cristian Romero was sent off after a VAR check for a dangerous tackle that resulted in a penalty scored by Cole Palmer and Spurs then lost two players to injury.

Destiny Udogie was shown a second yellow card 10 minutes after the break leaving the hosts trying to hang on for a point.

Chelsea eventually made their numerical advantage count as Jackson put them ahead from close range in the 75th minute - the goal standing after yet another VAR check for offside.

Tottenham had an equaliser by substitute Eric Dier ruled out for offside and Son saw an effort saved in stoppage time by Robert Sanchez before Jackson wrapped it up with two added time efforts in front of the joyful Chelsea fans.

A first league defeat for Australian Ange Postecoglou leaves Spurs in second place with 26 points from 11 games, one behind champions Manchester City. Chelsea’s fourth win of the season moved them up to 10th with 15 points.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Chelsea /

Nicolas Jackson /

Cristian Romero

