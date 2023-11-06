AFC Champions League: Al Hilal, without Neymar, beats 10-man Mumbai City FC 2-0

A 10-man Mumbai City FC lost 0-2 to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League match at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.
Michael and former Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the goals for the Saudi Pro League side, which is also the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles so far.
More to follow.
