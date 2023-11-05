MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin

Boris Singh and Rowllin Borges gave Goa the lead in the first half, while Udanta Singh’s third put the game out of reach for the home team. 

Published : Nov 05, 2023 23:45 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan

  

Despite a much-improved performance in the second half, Chennaiyin FC went down 0-3 to FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday. 

Goa, which has remained undefeated this season, took its points tally to 13 from five matches, and leapfrogged to the top of the league table.  

Boris Singh and Rowllin Borges found the net in the first half while Udanta Singh struck in the second.

For a few minutes in the first half, Chennaiyin showed promise with a few excellent passes from Rafael Crivellaro that were not converted by its strikers. After that, it was the visitors all the way. 

Goa opened its account through Boris who was quick to pounce on a wonderful pass from Jay Gupta from the left. For the hosts, the combination of Crivellaro and Connor Shields came close to scoring but fell short. 

Goa extended its lead when Borges’ right-footed drive deflected off the leg of Sachu Siby and ballooned to the right side of the net.

READ MORE: I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 

Touched to the quick, the host went on the offensive from the start of the second session. The introduction of Vincy Barretto in place of forward Rahim Ali gave the few spectators present at the venue an exciting time. The striker was unlucky as his shot ricocheted after touching the far post.

With Crivellaro in the middle and with his incisive passes, there was always the possibility of a goal, but Chennaiyin was woeful on the attacking third. 

With 25 minutes remaining, Chennaiyin’s Jordan Murray was presented with the best chance. 

Receiving a long pass from Ryan Edwards, the Australian ran towards the goal with Sandesh Jhingan trailing, but his shot was legged away by the ‘keeper Arshdeep Singh. 

Udanta Singh closed out the match, firing one from just outside the box that left ‘keeper Debjit Majumder clueless. 

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

FC Goa /

Chennaiyin FC /

Boris Singh /

Rowllin Borges /

Rafael Crivellaro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. To Eden, with love: Kohli paints Kolkata blue, scoring 49th ODI century on birthday to equal Tendulkar’s tally
    Santadeep Dey
  3. ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: List of all records broken during India vs South Africa CWC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vaishali draws her last round to win FIDE Women Grand Prix 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India lifts Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after thumping win over Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters beats East Bengal after Daisuke and Diamantakos score as Sachin saves two penalties
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2023-24: Yasir, Williams score as Hyderabad FC draws 1-1 with Bengaluru FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters highlights, EBFC 1-2 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Daisuke, Diamantakos and Cleiton Silva score, Hero Sachin saves retaken penalty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. To Eden, with love: Kohli paints Kolkata blue, scoring 49th ODI century on birthday to equal Tendulkar’s tally
    Santadeep Dey
  3. ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: List of all records broken during India vs South Africa CWC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vaishali draws her last round to win FIDE Women Grand Prix 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India lifts Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title after thumping win over Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment