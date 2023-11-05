ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin

Despite a much-improved performance in the second half, Chennaiyin FC went down 0-3 to FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

Goa, which has remained undefeated this season, took its points tally to 13 from five matches, and leapfrogged to the top of the league table.

Boris Singh and Rowllin Borges found the net in the first half while Udanta Singh struck in the second.

For a few minutes in the first half, Chennaiyin showed promise with a few excellent passes from Rafael Crivellaro that were not converted by its strikers. After that, it was the visitors all the way.

Goa opened its account through Boris who was quick to pounce on a wonderful pass from Jay Gupta from the left. For the hosts, the combination of Crivellaro and Connor Shields came close to scoring but fell short.

Goa extended its lead when Borges’ right-footed drive deflected off the leg of Sachu Siby and ballooned to the right side of the net.

READ MORE: I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season

Touched to the quick, the host went on the offensive from the start of the second session. The introduction of Vincy Barretto in place of forward Rahim Ali gave the few spectators present at the venue an exciting time. The striker was unlucky as his shot ricocheted after touching the far post.

With Crivellaro in the middle and with his incisive passes, there was always the possibility of a goal, but Chennaiyin was woeful on the attacking third.

With 25 minutes remaining, Chennaiyin’s Jordan Murray was presented with the best chance.

Receiving a long pass from Ryan Edwards, the Australian ran towards the goal with Sandesh Jhingan trailing, but his shot was legged away by the ‘keeper Arshdeep Singh.

Udanta Singh closed out the match, firing one from just outside the box that left ‘keeper Debjit Majumder clueless.