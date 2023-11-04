MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters beats East Bengal after Daisuke and Diamantakos score as Sachin saves two penalties

Daisuke and Diamantakos struck once in each half for the Blasters while Cleiton Silva, who fluffed two penalties earlier in the game, struck from the spot late to pull one back for the hosts.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 22:49 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Daisuke Sakai scores for Kerala Blasters FC celebrates as its beats East Bengal FC at home in the ISL
Daisuke Sakai scores for Kerala Blasters FC celebrates as its beats East Bengal FC at home in the ISL | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Daisuke Sakai scores for Kerala Blasters FC celebrates as its beats East Bengal FC at home in the ISL | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Kerala Blasters continued its winning form in its away venture to beat the home favourite East Bengal 2-1 in an ISL-10 fixture here at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Daisuke Sakai and Dimitrios Diamantakos struck once in each half for the Blasters while Cleiton Silva, who fluffed two penalties earlier in the game, struck from the spot late in the injury time to pull one back for the hosts.

The Blasters played the final 11 minutes and the added time with 10 men after Diamantakos was ejected in the 89th minute when he received his second booking for removing his shirt after scoring the goal.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Yasir, Williams score as Hyderabad FC draws 1-1 with Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blaster showed the right intent and organization in the opening session and was rewarded for it when Daisuke Sakai put the visitor in the lead. The Blasters launched a speedy counter attack and Adrian Luna, true to his wont, played a nice through pass to find the Japanese striker, who beat his marker with a step-over and finished the ball past a diving East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

East Bengal had a few chances to equalize in the second half, where it played really well. But the goal never came its way even between the 83 and 85 minutes when the Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh denied Cleiton twice when the East Bengal’s Brazilian forward had two chances to score from the spot. Suresh’s first save was invalidated as he moved out of the line before the shot.

But the Blasters’ goalkeeper showed the right anticipation once again to stop Cleiton, as the latter retook the penalty. Diamantakos made it 2-0 for the Blasters in the 88th minute to take the game away from East Bengal. Cleiton finally got his goal, from the spot yet again in the 90+7 minute, but seemed to come a bit too late for East Bengal.

