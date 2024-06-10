SA vs BAN: South Africa successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history

South Africa recorded the lowest total defended in T20 World Cup history in the match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

South Africa defended a 114-run target and won the match by four runs.

India had recently defended the joint-lowest total in the tournament history against Pakistan.

Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history.

South Africa (113) beat Bangladesh (109) by four runs - New York, 2024

Sri Lanka (119) beat New Zealand (60) by 59 runs - Chattogram, 2014

India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by six runs - New York, 2024

Afghanistan (123/7) beat West Indies (117/8) by six runs - Nagpur, 2016

New Zealand (126/7) beat India (79) by 47 runs - Nagpur, 2016