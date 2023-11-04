MagazineBuy Print

Voss-Tecklenburg fired as Germany women’s coach

Germany was eliminated at the group stage for the first time at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, after winning just one of three matches.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 19:11 IST , Dortmund

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg during a 2023 Women’s World Cup football match between Germany and Morocco.
FILE PHOTO: Germany's coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg during a 2023 Women's World Cup football match between Germany and Morocco. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Germany’s coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg during a 2023 Women’s World Cup football match between Germany and Morocco. | Photo Credit: AFP

The German Football Association (DFB) said on Saturday it has fired women’s national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, almost three months after the team’s disappointing group stage World Cup exit.

The DFB issued a statement saying Voss-Tecklenburg’s contract would be terminated due to the “disappointing performance of the women’s national team at the (2023) World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

The DFB said, “The team needed a fresh start in terms of sporting leadership.”

The two-time winner was eliminated at the group stage for the first time at the 2023 World Cup, after winning just one of three matches.

DFB President thanked the departing coach for making “important contributions in the area of women’s football.”

READ MORE: Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Voss-Tecklenburg, who led Germany to the final of Euro 2022 which they lost 2-1 in extra time to England, has been on sick leave since Germany returned from Australia.

The coach however attracted criticism when it emerged she had taken on speaking roles and had gone on holiday without taking part in a post-tournament debrief.

Star midfielder Lena Oberdorf said in October the coach’s decisions “raise a few question marks for me.”

“I would have wished for something different. For example, we could first clarify what happened at the World Cup and then she could go on vacation.”

In Voss-Tecklenburg’s absence, Germany has been led by interim coach Horst Hrubesch, winning two and losing one of their three Nations League fixtures.

