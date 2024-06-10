T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after SA vs BAN: South Africa extends lead after win against Bangladesh

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday to extend its lead in Group ‘D’ of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa won its third match in a row while Bangladesh registered its first loss of the tournament.

There was no movement in the points table, with South Africa continuing in first place, while Bangladesh is still second, with one win and a loss from two games.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. South Africa 3 3 0 6 +0.603 2. Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 +0.075 3. Netherlands 2 1 1 2 +0.029 4. Nepal 1 0 1 0 -0.539 5. Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -0.777

(Updated after SA vs BAN match on June 10)