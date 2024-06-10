MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after SA vs BAN: South Africa extends lead after win against Bangladesh

South Africa won its third match in a row while Bangladesh registered its first loss of the tournament.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 23:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa has now won all its three games in the tournament.
South Africa has now won all its three games in the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa has now won all its three games in the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday to extend its lead in Group ‘D’ of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa won its third match in a row while Bangladesh registered its first loss of the tournament.

There was no movement in the points table, with South Africa continuing in first place, while Bangladesh is still second, with one win and a loss from two games.

Also read | South Africa records lowest defended total in T20 World Cup history

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. South Africa 3 3 0 6 +0.603
2. Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 +0.075
3. Netherlands 2 1 1 2 +0.029
4. Nepal 1 0 1 0 -0.539
5. Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -0.777

(Updated after SA vs BAN match on June 10)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

South Africa /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after SA vs BAN: South Africa extends lead after win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs BAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beats Bangladesh by four runs in low-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs BAN: South Africa successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh moves sole lead ahead of last round; Pranav drops more point
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after SA vs BAN: South Africa extends lead after win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs BAN: South Africa successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top, says Shahid Afridi
    PTI
  4. SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Had tears in my eyes, says Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant’s accident
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after SA vs BAN: South Africa extends lead after win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs BAN Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beats Bangladesh by four runs in low-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs BAN: South Africa successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh moves sole lead ahead of last round; Pranav drops more point
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment