SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history

South Africa scored 113 for six in the first innings. Its lowest total previously was 116 for nine against India in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 21:44 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in action against Bangladesh.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen in action against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen in action against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP

