Sout Africa registered its lowest ever total in T20 World Cup history during the match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.
South Africa scored 113 for six in the first innings. Its lowest total previously was 116 for nine against India in the 2007 edition of the tournament.
-More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history
- SA vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Taskin, Tanzim restrict South Africa to 113/6 on tricky pitch in New York
- Qatar vs India: India’s chances of qualifying for 2026 FIFA World Cup hangs by a thread, faces under-strength Qatar
- Paris 2024: Focus on Deepanshi, Kiran Pahal as they look to secure Olympic berth in 400m relay
- Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE