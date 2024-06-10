MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top, says Shahid Afridi

In Afridi’s opinion, Pakistan simply could not handle the pressure of a game as big as the one on Sunday.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 22:20 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi speaks during a press conference.
Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi speaks during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi speaks during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP

Former captain Shahid Afridi has proposed couple of changes to the Pakistan playing eleven following the dramatic loss to India in the T20 World Cup and he also wants skipper Babar Azam to drop down to No.3 to accommodate Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.

Pakistan, which has lost to USA and India, face Canada in a must win game here on Tuesday.

“I think now is the time for Gary Kirsten and Babar Azam to make some changes. I would like to see Salman Ali Agha come into the side in place of Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed to come in for Shadab Khan,” Afridi told ICC.

“Most of all, I believe Fakhar Zaman should be promoted to open the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar dropping down to number three.

“There are some tough conversations and choices to come but we need to remember that there is still hope: Pakistan are not out of the tournament yet.” Pakistan self-destructed in the chase of 120 against India on Sunday to suffer back-to-back defeat after the bowlers set the game nicely for them by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Co. for a below par 119.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: Kirsten admits poor decision making after India prevails over Pakistan in New York

“The key difference between the two teams was India’s consistency, self-belief, discipline and attitude on the field. The Pakistan batting line-up simply isn’t clicking and what we saw was a weak display of power hitting.

“For several reasons, this game wasn’t about playing aggressively. But strategy and smart cricket were required to get the run chase over the line, and those qualities are exactly what Pakistan lacked.

“India have now won seven of their eight matches against Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and Pakistan fans are highly disappointed,” said Afridi referring to India’s dominant record against the arch-rivals in world events.

In Afridi’s opinion, Pakistan simply could not handle the pressure of a game as big as the one on Sunday.

“On the big days, you have to have nerves of steel until you make it through.

“India stayed positive and calm until the last ball and the pressure of the run chase was not handled well by Babar Azam’s side,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

Pakistan /

Shahid Afridi /

Gary Kirsten /

Babar Azam /

ICC /

Fakhar Zaman /

USA /

India /

shadab khan /

Usman Khan /

Abrar Ahmed /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 29/1 (6); Shanto, Liton Das at crease in 114-run chase vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top, says Shahid Afridi
    PTI
  3. SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Qatar vs India: India’s chances of qualifying for 2026 FIFA World Cup hangs by a thread, faces under-strength Qatar
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Paris 2024: Focus on Deepanshi, Kiran Pahal as they look to secure Olympic berth in 400m relay
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top, says Shahid Afridi
    PTI
  2. SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Had tears in my eyes, says Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant’s accident
    PTI
  4. BAN vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 29/1 (6); Shanto, Liton Das at crease in 114-run chase vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top, says Shahid Afridi
    PTI
  3. SA vs BAN: South Africa registers its lowest score in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Qatar vs India: India’s chances of qualifying for 2026 FIFA World Cup hangs by a thread, faces under-strength Qatar
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Paris 2024: Focus on Deepanshi, Kiran Pahal as they look to secure Olympic berth in 400m relay
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment