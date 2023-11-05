MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 

Nili Perdomo (28), Alejandro Sanchez (48, 85) and Justine Ojoka (84) scored the goals for the home side while David Simbo pulled one back for NEROCA in the 83rd minute.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 22:13 IST , KOZHIKODE - 1 MIN READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Nili Perdomo (m) scoring the first goal for Gokulam Kerala FC in the I league match against NEROCA FC at the Corporation stadium on Sunday.
Nili Perdomo (m) scoring the first goal for Gokulam Kerala FC in the I league match against NEROCA FC at the Corporation stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
infoIcon

Nili Perdomo (m) scoring the first goal for Gokulam Kerala FC in the I league match against NEROCA FC at the Corporation stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

 

Gokulam Kerala FC returned to winning ways at home with a crushing 4-1 win over NEROCA FC at the Corporation stadium here on Sunday. 

Nili Perdomo (28), Alejandro Sanchez (48, 85) and Justine Ojoka (84) scored the goals for the Malabarians which recorded its first win in the league. David Simbo pulled one back for NEROCA in the 83rd minute.

The home side confidently shrugged off an indifferent start to the 2023-24 season to dominate its opponent. The NEROCA defence which showed composure in the early part of the first half committed a grave error which paved the way for the first goal. 

A timid clearance by NEROCA defender saw P.N.Noufal frisk the ball and the midfielder after cutting into the middle squared a pass to Edu Bedia who laid off the ball for Nili Perdomo. The Spaniard peeled away from his markers and tapped the ball past NEROCA goalkeeper Poirei to break the stalemate in the 28th minute.  

Gokulam doubled its lead early in the second half. Substitute Abhijith made his way into the box from left and arrowed in a low cross which was booted in by Alejandro Sanchez.

David Simbo headed in a corner in the 83rd minute to give some hope for NEROCA but Gokulam scored twice in the space of two minutes to put the contest to bed.

The Result
Gokulam Kerala FC - 2 (Nili Perdomo 28, Alejandro Sanchez 48, 85, Justine Ojoka 84) bt NEROCA FC - 1 (David Simbo).

  I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 Live Updates: Verstappen leads Norris after red flag restart; Leclerc crashes on formation lap
    Team Sportstar
  BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Skipper Mendis says, Sri Lanka wants to forget India defeat ahead of Bangladesh clash 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  India vs Japan highlights, IND 4-0 JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy final: Vandana, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sangita guide India to title win
    Team Sportstar
  ICC World Cup 2023: Birthday boy Kohli shines as India routs South Africa to extend winning streak
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

  I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters beats East Bengal after Daisuke and Diamantakos score as Sachin saves two penalties
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  ISL 2023-24: Yasir, Williams score as Hyderabad FC draws 1-1 with Bengaluru FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters highlights, EBFC 1-2 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Daisuke, Diamantakos and Cleiton Silva score, Hero Sachin saves retaken penalty
    Team Sportstar
  ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin aims for a hattrick of wins as it gears up for FC Goa clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

