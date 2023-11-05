I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 

Gokulam Kerala FC returned to winning ways at home with a crushing 4-1 win over NEROCA FC at the Corporation stadium here on Sunday.

Nili Perdomo (28), Alejandro Sanchez (48, 85) and Justine Ojoka (84) scored the goals for the Malabarians which recorded its first win in the league. David Simbo pulled one back for NEROCA in the 83rd minute.

The home side confidently shrugged off an indifferent start to the 2023-24 season to dominate its opponent. The NEROCA defence which showed composure in the early part of the first half committed a grave error which paved the way for the first goal.

READ MORE: I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan thrashes Inter Kashi 4-1; Mohammedan draws with Shillong Lajong

A timid clearance by NEROCA defender saw P.N.Noufal frisk the ball and the midfielder after cutting into the middle squared a pass to Edu Bedia who laid off the ball for Nili Perdomo. The Spaniard peeled away from his markers and tapped the ball past NEROCA goalkeeper Poirei to break the stalemate in the 28th minute.

Gokulam doubled its lead early in the second half. Substitute Abhijith made his way into the box from left and arrowed in a low cross which was booted in by Alejandro Sanchez.

David Simbo headed in a corner in the 83rd minute to give some hope for NEROCA but Gokulam scored twice in the space of two minutes to put the contest to bed.