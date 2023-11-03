MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan thrashes Inter Kashi 4-1; Mohammedan draws with Shillong Lajong

Goals from Rosenberg Gabriel, Pawan Kumar, Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana gave the Deccan Warriors all three points as Inter Kashi got on the scoresheet through Mario Barco.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 21:56 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lalnuntluanga (left) of Sreenidi Deccan gets the ball past and Peter Hartley of Inter Kashi an I-League match at the Deccan Arena.
Lalnuntluanga (left) of Sreenidi Deccan gets the ball past and Peter Hartley of Inter Kashi an I-League match at the Deccan Arena. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Lalnuntluanga (left) of Sreenidi Deccan gets the ball past and Peter Hartley of Inter Kashi an I-League match at the Deccan Arena. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreenidi Deccan FC scored an emphatic, 4-1 win over Inter Kashi 4-1 in the I-League championship at Deccan Arena here on Friday.

Goals from Rosenberg Gabriel, Pawan Kumar, Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana gave the Deccan Warriors all three points as Inter Kashi got on the scoresheet through Mario Barco.

Inter Kashi, which is are playing its first ever season in the I-League, started off the brighter of the two teams, keeping the ball and launching attacks.

Mumbai-born Rosenberg Gabriel was on target seven minutes before half- time as he played a one-two with Lalromawia and finished coolly to break the deadlock.

The second half saw Sreenidi Deccan in cruise mode as it moved the ball around confidently.

RELATED: I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues

In the 56th minute, Faysal Shayesteh sent in a long free-kick which Arindam tried to come and collect but he was beaten to it by defender Pawan Kumar who scored his first goal for Sreenidi Deccan FC, doubling its lead.

Substitutes Lalnuntluanga and Lalbiakliana got in on the act, putting a gloss on the scoreline, the former in the 76th minute and the latter in the 85th. Inter Kashi got themselves a consolation goal in stoppage time as Mario Barco rose highest to head in a corner but the damage had long been done.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Aizawl FC in its next game at home on November 7.

Mohammedan come from behind to earn a point

Mohammedan Sporting was held to a 1-1 draw by Shillong Lajong in the latter’s opening fixture of I-League 2023-24 at the Naihati Stadium on November 3, 2023.

With fatigue setting in, both sides laboured towards finding an opening and the game hinges on a moment of magic, or madness. Despite Mohammedan’s extensive pressure it ended up being neither as the teams took a point apiece.
With fatigue setting in, both sides laboured towards finding an opening and the game hinges on a moment of magic, or madness. Despite Mohammedan's extensive pressure it ended up being neither as the teams took a point apiece. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
lightbox-info

With fatigue setting in, both sides laboured towards finding an opening and the game hinges on a moment of magic, or madness. Despite Mohammedan’s extensive pressure it ended up being neither as the teams took a point apiece. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Unfazed about playing in front of a partisan crowd, it was Shillong Lajong which created the bulk of the better chances in the first half. And in the first half injury time, Takuto Miki struck. Allen Camper Lyngdoh’s cross wasn’t dealt with well enough by a Mohammedan defence and Miki latched onto a headed clearance to volley his shot into the bottom-right corner.

Mohammedan came with renewed vigour into the second half and in the 53rd minute had levelled the game. Played through by Alexis Gomez, the second half substitute David Lalhlansanga drove into the box, before cutting to his right foot, deceiving two defenders and rifling his shot into the net to spark celebrations in the stands.

Match results
Sreenidi Deccan 4 (Rosenberg Gabriel, 38, Pawan Kumar, 56, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, 76, R Lalbiakliana 85) beat Inter Kashi 1 (Mario Barco Vilar, 90+3)
Mohammedan Sporting 1 (David Lalhlansanga, 53’) drew with Shillong Lajong 1 (Takuto Miki, 45+1’)

