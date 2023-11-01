I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues

The new season of the I-League, the second division of Indian football, got underway October 28, 2023. It is the second season, which will follow the promotion model, wherein the winner of the league will play in the Indian Super League (ISL), next season.
Punjab FC, formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab, became the first team to get promoted from the I-League, as it won the title last season.
The opening fixture of the league was Real Kashmir FC playing Rajasthan United, where Kashmir beat RUFC 2-0.
Following is the full schedule of the I-League 2023-24 season:
|Match No.
|Date
|Matches
|Kick-Off Time
|Venue
|City
|1
|October 28, 2023
|Real Kashmir FC vs Rajasthan United FC
|02:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2
|October 28, 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Inter Kashi
|08:00 pm
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Kerala
|3
|October 29, 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA
|04:30 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|4
|October 29, 2023
|Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC
|07:00 pm
|Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium
|Naihati
|5
|October 30, 2023
|Delhi Football Club vs TRAU FC
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|6
|October 31, 2023
|Namdhari Football Club vs Churchill Brothers
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|7
|November 2, 2023
|Delhi Football Club vs Rajasthan United Football Club
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|8
|November 3, 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi
|04:30 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|9
|November 3, 2023
|Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shillong Lajong FC
|07:00 pm
|Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium
|Naihati
|10
|November 4, 2023
|Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC
|03:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11
|To be determined
|Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers
|TBD
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|Aizawl
|12
|November 5, 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA
|07:00 pm
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Kerala
|13
|November 6, 2023
|Namdhari Football Club vs Inter Kashi
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|14
|November 7, 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC
|04:30 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|15
|November 7, 2023
|Mohammedan Sporting vs TRAU FC
|07:00 pm
|Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium
|Naihati
|16
|November 8, 2023
|Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers
|02:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17
|November 9, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA
|02:00 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|18
|November 9, 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United FC
|07:00 pm
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Kerala
|19
|November 10, 2023
|Delhi FC vs Mohammedan Sporting SC
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|20
|November 11, 2023
|Namdhari Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|21
|November 13, 2023
|TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|04:30 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|22
|November 13, 2023
|Rajasthan United vs Churchill Brothers
|07:00 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|23
|November 14, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs Sreenidi Deccan
|02:00 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|24
|November 14, 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC
|07:00 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|25
|November 17, 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC
|04:30 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|Aizawl
|26
|November 17, 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi
|07:00 pm
|Tilak Maidan
|Vasco da Gama
|27
|November 18, 2023
|NEROCA vs Namdhari Football Club
|04:30 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|28
|November 18, 2023
|Rajasthan United vs Mohammedan Sporting
|07:00 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|29
|November 19, 2023
|TRAU FC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|04:30 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|30
|November 19, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs Gokulam Kerala
|07:00 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|31
|November 21, 2023
|Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan Sporting
|02:00 pm
|Ekana Arena
|Lucknow
|32
|November 21, 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Football Club
|07:00 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|Aizawl
|33
|November 22, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC
|04:30 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|34
|November 22, 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC
|07:00 pm
|Tilak Maidan
|Vasco da Gama
|35
|November 23, 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC
|04:30 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|36
|November 23, 2023
|Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|07:00 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|37
|November 25, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs TRAU FC
|07:00 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|38
|November 26, 2023
|Namdhari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|39
|November 26, 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers
|07:00 pm
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Kerala
|40
|November 27, 2023
|Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|41
|November 28, 2023
|Real Kashmir FC vs Inter Kashi
|02:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|42
|November 28, 2023
|Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC
|07:00 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|43
|December 1, 2023
|Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|44
|December 1, 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Inter Kashi
|07:00 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|45
|December 2, 2023
|Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC
|02:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|46
|December 2, 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Namdhari Football Club
|07:00 pm
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Kerala
|47
|December 3, 2023
|Rajasthan United FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
|04:30 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|48
|December 3, 2023
|Mohammedan Sporting vs Sreenidi Deccan
|07:00 pm
|Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium
|Naihati
|49
|December 5, 2023
|Namdhari FC vs Delhi FC
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|50
|December 6, 2023
|Rajasthan United FC vs Inter Kashi
|04:30 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|51
|December 6, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers
|07:00 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|52
|December 7, 2023
|Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan
|02:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|53
|December 7, 2023
|TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC
|07:00 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|54
|December 8, 2023
|Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala
|07:00 pm
|Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium
|Naihati
|55
|December 9, 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA FC
|07:00 pm
|Tilak Maidan
|Vasco da Gama
|56
|December 10, 2023
|TRAU FC vs Inter Kashi
|04:30 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|57
|December 10, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC
|07:00 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|58
|December 11, 2023
|Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|02:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|59
|December 11, 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC
|07:00 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|60
|December 13, 2023
|Namdhari Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|61
|December 15, 2023
|Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC
|02:00 pm
|Ekana Arena
|Lucknow
|62
|December 15, 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC
|07:00 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|63
|December 16, 2023
|Real Kashmir FC vs Shillong Lajong
|02:00 pm
|TRC Football Turf
|Jammu and Kashmir
|64
|December 16, 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
|07:00 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|Aizawl
|65
|December 17, 2023
|TRAU FC vs Namdhari FC
|04:30 pm
|Kalyani Municipal Stadium
|Kalyani
|66
|December 17, 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club
|07:00 pm
|Tilak Maidan
|Vasco da Gama
|67
|December 19, 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala
|07:00 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|68
|December 21, 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi
|07:00 pm
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|Aizawl
|69
|December 22, 2023
|Rajasthan United FC vs TRAU FC
|07:00 pm
|Deccan Arena
|Hyderabad
|70
|December 23, 2023
|Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Football Club
|07:00 pm
|SSA Stadium
|Shillong
|71
|December 24, 2023
|Delhi Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC
|02:00 pm
|Namdhari Stadium
|Ludhiana
|72
|December 24, 2023
|Mohammedan Sporting Club vs NEROCA FC
|07:00 pm
|Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium
|Naihati
I-League 2023-24 live streaming info:
Where to watch I-League 2023-24?
How can I live stream I-League 2023-24?
