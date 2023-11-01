I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues

The new season of the I-League, the second division of Indian football, got underway October 28, 2023. It is the second season, which will follow the promotion model, wherein the winner of the league will play in the Indian Super League (ISL), next season.

Punjab FC, formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab, became the first team to get promoted from the I-League, as it won the title last season.

The opening fixture of the league was Real Kashmir FC playing Rajasthan United, where Kashmir beat RUFC 2-0.

Following is the full schedule of the I-League 2023-24 season:

Match No. Date Matches Kick-Off Time Venue City 1 October 28, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Rajasthan United FC 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 2 October 28, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Inter Kashi 08:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala 3 October 29, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 4 October 29, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati 5 October 30, 2023 Delhi Football Club vs TRAU FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 6 October 31, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Churchill Brothers 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 7 November 2, 2023 Delhi Football Club vs Rajasthan United Football Club 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 8 November 3, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 9 November 3, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shillong Lajong FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati 10 November 4, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC 03:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 11 To be determined Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers TBD Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl 12 November 5, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala 13 November 6, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Inter Kashi 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 14 November 7, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 15 November 7, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati 16 November 8, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 17 November 9, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA 02:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 18 November 9, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United FC 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala 19 November 10, 2023 Delhi FC vs Mohammedan Sporting SC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 20 November 11, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 21 November 13, 2023 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 22 November 13, 2023 Rajasthan United vs Churchill Brothers 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 23 November 14, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Sreenidi Deccan 02:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 24 November 14, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 25 November 17, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC 04:30 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl 26 November 17, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama 27 November 18, 2023 NEROCA vs Namdhari Football Club 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 28 November 18, 2023 Rajasthan United vs Mohammedan Sporting 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 29 November 19, 2023 TRAU FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 30 November 19, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Gokulam Kerala 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 31 November 21, 2023 Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan Sporting 02:00 pm Ekana Arena Lucknow 32 November 21, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Football Club 07:00 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl 33 November 22, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC 04:30 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 34 November 22, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama 35 November 23, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 36 November 23, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 37 November 25, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 38 November 26, 2023 Namdhari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 39 November 26, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala 40 November 27, 2023 Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 41 November 28, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Inter Kashi 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 42 November 28, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 43 December 1, 2023 Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 44 December 1, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Inter Kashi 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 45 December 2, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 46 December 2, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Namdhari Football Club 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala 47 December 3, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Shillong Lajong FC 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 48 December 3, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting vs Sreenidi Deccan 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati 49 December 5, 2023 Namdhari FC vs Delhi FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 50 December 6, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Inter Kashi 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 51 December 6, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 52 December 7, 2023 Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 53 December 7, 2023 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 54 December 8, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati 55 December 9, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA FC 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama 56 December 10, 2023 TRAU FC vs Inter Kashi 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 57 December 10, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 58 December 11, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 59 December 11, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 60 December 13, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 61 December 15, 2023 Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC 02:00 pm Ekana Arena Lucknow 62 December 15, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 63 December 16, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Shillong Lajong 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir 64 December 16, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 07:00 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl 65 December 17, 2023 TRAU FC vs Namdhari FC 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani 66 December 17, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama 67 December 19, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 68 December 21, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi 07:00 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl 69 December 22, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad 70 December 23, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Football Club 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong 71 December 24, 2023 Delhi Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana 72 December 24, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs NEROCA FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati

I-League 2023-24 live streaming info: