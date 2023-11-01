MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues

The opening fixture of the league was Real Kashmir FC playing Rajasthan United, where Kashmir beat RUFC 2-0. Following the full schedule of the I-League 2023-24 season.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 18:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A total of 72 matches will be played in the I-League in the 2023-24 season, with Mohammedan Sporting Club playing NEROCA FC in the final fixture.
A total of 72 matches will be played in the I-League in the 2023-24 season, with Mohammedan Sporting Club playing NEROCA FC in the final fixture. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

A total of 72 matches will be played in the I-League in the 2023-24 season, with Mohammedan Sporting Club playing NEROCA FC in the final fixture. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The new season of the I-League, the second division of Indian football, got underway October 28, 2023. It is the second season, which will follow the promotion model, wherein the winner of the league will play in the Indian Super League (ISL), next season.

Punjab FC, formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab, became the first team to get promoted from the I-League, as it won the title last season.

The opening fixture of the league was Real Kashmir FC playing Rajasthan United, where Kashmir beat RUFC 2-0.

Following is the full schedule of the I-League 2023-24 season:

Match No. Date Matches Kick-Off Time Venue City
1 October 28, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Rajasthan United FC 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
2 October 28, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Inter Kashi 08:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala
3 October 29, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
4 October 29, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati
5 October 30, 2023 Delhi Football Club vs TRAU FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
6 October 31, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Churchill Brothers 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
7 November 2, 2023 Delhi Football Club vs Rajasthan United Football Club 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
8 November 3, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
9 November 3, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shillong Lajong FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati
10 November 4, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC 03:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
11 To be determined Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers TBD Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl
12 November 5, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala
13 November 6, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Inter Kashi 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
14 November 7, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
15 November 7, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati
16 November 8, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
17 November 9, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA 02:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
18 November 9, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United FC 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala
19 November 10, 2023 Delhi FC vs Mohammedan Sporting SC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
20 November 11, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
21 November 13, 2023 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
22 November 13, 2023 Rajasthan United vs Churchill Brothers 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
23 November 14, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Sreenidi Deccan 02:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
24 November 14, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
25 November 17, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC 04:30 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl
26 November 17, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs Inter Kashi 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama
27 November 18, 2023 NEROCA vs Namdhari Football Club 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
28 November 18, 2023 Rajasthan United vs Mohammedan Sporting 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
29 November 19, 2023 TRAU FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
30 November 19, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Gokulam Kerala 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
31 November 21, 2023 Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan Sporting 02:00 pm Ekana Arena Lucknow
32 November 21, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Football Club 07:00 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl
33 November 22, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC 04:30 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
34 November 22, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama
35 November 23, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
36 November 23, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
37 November 25, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
38 November 26, 2023 Namdhari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
39 November 26, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala
40 November 27, 2023 Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
41 November 28, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Inter Kashi 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
42 November 28, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
43 December 1, 2023 Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
44 December 1, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Inter Kashi 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
45 December 2, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
46 December 2, 2023 Gokulam Kerala vs Namdhari Football Club 07:00 pm EMS Corporation Stadium Kerala
47 December 3, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Shillong Lajong FC 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
48 December 3, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting vs Sreenidi Deccan 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati
49 December 5, 2023 Namdhari FC vs Delhi FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
50 December 6, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs Inter Kashi 04:30 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
51 December 6, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
52 December 7, 2023 Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
53 December 7, 2023 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
54 December 8, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati
55 December 9, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA FC 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama
56 December 10, 2023 TRAU FC vs Inter Kashi 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
57 December 10, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
58 December 11, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
59 December 11, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
60 December 13, 2023 Namdhari Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
61 December 15, 2023 Inter Kashi vs Delhi FC 02:00 pm Ekana Arena Lucknow
62 December 15, 2023 NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC 07:00 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
63 December 16, 2023 Real Kashmir FC vs Shillong Lajong 02:00 pm TRC Football Turf Jammu and Kashmir
64 December 16, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 07:00 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl
65 December 17, 2023 TRAU FC vs Namdhari FC 04:30 pm Kalyani Municipal Stadium Kalyani
66 December 17, 2023 Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club 07:00 pm Tilak Maidan Vasco da Gama
67 December 19, 2023 Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
68 December 21, 2023 Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi 07:00 pm Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Aizawl
69 December 22, 2023 Rajasthan United FC vs TRAU FC 07:00 pm Deccan Arena Hyderabad
70 December 23, 2023 Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Football Club 07:00 pm SSA Stadium Shillong
71 December 24, 2023 Delhi Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC 02:00 pm Namdhari Stadium Ludhiana
72 December 24, 2023 Mohammedan Sporting Club vs NEROCA FC 07:00 pm Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium Naihati

I-League 2023-24 live streaming info:

Where to watch I-League 2023-24?
I-League 2023-24 is being telecast live on Eurosport SD and HD.
How can I live stream I-League 2023-24?
I-League 2023-24 is live streaming on FanCode.

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League 2023-24 /

I-League /

Mohammedan SC /

Real Kashmir /

Rajasthan United FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers during NZ vs SA: Quinton de Kock extends lead with century against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Robin Uthappa: A lot of talent has been mismanaged in Karnataka cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SA: South Africa breaks record for most sixes in a World Cup edition, hits 15 against New Zealand in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Full points table after Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan looks to go top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Full points table after Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan looks to go top
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football team’s performance in Asian Games 2023 was satisfactory: AIFF technical committee
    PTI
  4. Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rediscover winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24 full schedule: Complete list of matches, teams, kick-off time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers during NZ vs SA: Quinton de Kock extends lead with century against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Robin Uthappa: A lot of talent has been mismanaged in Karnataka cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SA: South Africa breaks record for most sixes in a World Cup edition, hits 15 against New Zealand in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Full points table after Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan looks to go top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment