Sreenidi Deccan FC announces technical partnership deal with Benfica

Sreenidi Deccan FC (SDFC) announced a technical partnership deal with Portuguese giants SL Benfica aiming to provide training, using SL Benfica’s methodology, for young athletes in the age group of six to 18 years.

Sreenidhi Educational Group Chairman Dr KT Mahhe, All India Football Federation president and Indian Olympic Association CEO & Secretary General Kalyan Chaubey, Telangana Football Association general secretary GP Palguna, Sreenidhi Institute of Technology CEO Abhijeet Rao and SDFC Chief Football Officer Fabio Ferreira. SL Benfica was represented by Miguel Reis, global expansion coordinator, and Davide Gomes, international project manager.

“This is a big milestone in a journey we began in 2015. It reaffirms our commitment to the continued development of football in India and Telangana. By aligning with a brand as big as SL Benfica, we hope to carry on the Sreenidhi legacy of excellence,” Mahhe said.

“This collaboration is not just a convergence of two top football clubs at their respective geographical areas, but a testament to our shared values of innovation, excellence, and the continuing pursuit of perfection,” Ferreira said.

“We see this partnership as an exciting opportunity to combine SL Benfica’s footballing expertise with our world-class facilities to elevate the quality of our football programs, and Indian football both on and off the pitch,” he said.

The Benfica Football Game Teaching Model focuses on the coordination between two age categories – Initiation (U7 to U13) and Specialization (U15 to U19).

The partnership includes Player Development Support Programs which cater to Strength & Conditioning, Nutrition and Psychology among others and there will also be a Coach Education Programme between Deccan and Benfica. A dedicated technical staff member from Benfica has also taken on the role of Head of Youth Development at SDFC.

“This alliance has been facilitated by SDFC’s visionary approach over the years to partner with leading European football clubs, aiming to enhance the skills of their promising youth academy

players. Both our clubs are bound by a common vision: to nurture players to compete at the highest level, and our ethos is centred on developing athletes to win,” explained Miguel Reis, global expansion coordinator for SL Benfica.

“SL Benfica is founded on the belief that where there are people, there is talent waiting to be discovered. Being present at the origin allows us to identify and cultivate this talent. While we recognize the journey ahead is extensive, we are optimistic,” said Davide Gomes, international project manager.

The SL Benfica delegation visited the facilities of Deccan FC and attended the Deccan Warriors’ 2023-24 I-League season opener against NEROCA FC.

SL Benfica are 2-time European Cup champions and record 38-time Portuguese League winners. They have also produced 1 Ballon d’Or winner in Eusebio (1965). Their recent great players include current Club President Manuel Rui Costa, Simao Sabrosa, Nuno Gomes, Luisao, Angel di Maria and Darwin Nunez.

SDFC is part of Sreenidhi Educational The group which also includes the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Sreenidhi International School, KMR Foundation and Sreenidhi Sports Academy.