ISL 2023-24:Odisha FC rediscover winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC returned to winning ways by defeating Bengaluru FC 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match on Tuesday.

Sunil Chhetri inched closer to becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in the ISL with his 58th strike in the league. His knack of finding the back of the net was evident straightaway as the striker beat his marker and Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to drill the ball into the bottom left corner of the net in the eighth minute of the game.

Chhetri now stands five behind Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has notched the most goals (63) in the history of the league.

Sergio Lobera has advocated for strict defensive discipline during his three tenures in the ISL. Prior to this match, the Spaniard’s teams had conceded an average of 1.2 goals per game in the 83 games in charge.

However, the Juggernauts lacked that in the match, with Bengaluru’s Keziah Veendorp effortlessly cutting through the home team’s defensive line thanks to a perfectly timed through ball. Ryan Williams met the pass in the heart of the box and tucked it into the bottom right corner to increase Bengaluru’s advantage in the 18th minute.

It was an engaging passage of play nonetheless as Odisha came back to reduce the deficit in the 23rd minute. Jerry Mawihmingthanga has been elevating his playing style to greater levels under Lobera, and he provided a fine assist to Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Isak Vanlalruatfela, who came close to scoring his first goal of the season numerous times against Kerala Blasters FC, equalised for the home club on the brink of half-time in this encounter.

Another offensive move led to former Mumbai City FC winger Goddard setting up a fine assist for Isak, who tapped the ball in barely a few yards away from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru was down to 10 men after left back Naorem Roshan Singh was shown a red card in the 52nd minute. It gave further impetus to the home side to search for the winner as they took control of the possession.

Irrespective of these well-crafted collective moves, it was a moment of individual brilliance by fullback Amey Ranawade that emerged as the differential point for Odisha in this match.

Ranawade received the ball on the right flank at an acute angle in the 60th minute and unleashed a hopeful shot that fired past Gurpreet to help Odisha round off a captivating comeback win.