MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24:Odisha FC rediscover winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC’s full back Amey Ranawade pulled off a moment of individual brilliance to earn his side a 3-2 win in front of the ecstatic home fans at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 23:14 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Amey Ranawade of Odisha FC celebrates with the team mates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC today at the ISL.
Amey Ranawade of Odisha FC celebrates with the team mates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC today at the ISL. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Amey Ranawade of Odisha FC celebrates with the team mates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC today at the ISL. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Odisha FC returned to winning ways by defeating Bengaluru FC 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match on Tuesday.

Sunil Chhetri inched closer to becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in the ISL with his 58th strike in the league. His knack of finding the back of the net was evident straightaway as the striker beat his marker and Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to drill the ball into the bottom left corner of the net in the eighth minute of the game. 

Chhetri now stands five behind Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has notched the most goals (63) in the history of the league.

Sergio Lobera has advocated for strict defensive discipline during his three tenures in the ISL. Prior to this match, the Spaniard’s teams had conceded an average of 1.2 goals per game in the 83 games in charge. 

However, the Juggernauts lacked that in the match, with Bengaluru’s Keziah Veendorp effortlessly cutting through the home team’s defensive line thanks to a perfectly timed through ball. Ryan Williams met the pass in the heart of the box and tucked it into the bottom right corner to increase Bengaluru’s advantage in the 18th minute.

It was an engaging passage of play nonetheless as Odisha came back to reduce the deficit in the 23rd minute. Jerry Mawihmingthanga has been elevating his playing style to greater levels under Lobera, and he provided a fine assist to Lalthathanga Khawlhring.  

READ MORE: ISL 2023-24: Shields shines as Chennaiyin beats Hyderabad to register first win of season

Isak Vanlalruatfela, who came close to scoring his first goal of the season numerous times against Kerala Blasters FC, equalised for the home club on the brink of half-time in this encounter.

Another offensive move led to former Mumbai City FC winger Goddard setting up a fine assist for Isak, who tapped the ball in barely a few yards away from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru was down to 10 men after left back Naorem Roshan Singh was shown a red card in the 52nd minute. It gave further impetus to the home side to search for the winner as they took control of the possession. 

Irrespective of these well-crafted collective moves, it was a moment of individual brilliance by fullback Amey Ranawade that emerged as the differential point for Odisha in this match. 

Ranawade received the ball on the right flank at an acute angle in the 60th minute and unleashed a hopeful shot that fired past Gurpreet to help Odisha round off a captivating comeback win.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian football /

Bengaluru FC /

Odisha FC /

Amrinder Singh /

Sunil Chhetri /

Sergio Lobera /

Amey Ranawade /

Jerry Mawihmingthanga /

Keziah Veendorp /

Bartholomew Ogbeche

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rediscover winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Highlights: NAS 1-0 ETT, King Cup of Champions, Mane scores winner in ET, Cristiano Ronaldo and CO. makes it to quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Springboks win can inspire team to success, says van der Dussen
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Fitness concerns on Latham’s mind as New Zealand targets South Africa’s red-hot batters
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. National Games 2023: Tejaswin breaks Games record in decathlon; Ancy Sojan, Jyothi Yarraji bag gold
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rediscover winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreenidi Deccan FC announces technical partnership deal with Benfica
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC claims first home win, fires five goals against struggling Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Indian women’s football team loses 1-3 to Vietnam, Paris Olympics dreams over
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter Kashi holds Gokulam Kerala on I-League debut after Mohammed Asif’s injury-time equaliser  
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rediscover winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Highlights: NAS 1-0 ETT, King Cup of Champions, Mane scores winner in ET, Cristiano Ronaldo and CO. makes it to quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Springboks win can inspire team to success, says van der Dussen
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Fitness concerns on Latham’s mind as New Zealand targets South Africa’s red-hot batters
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. National Games 2023: Tejaswin breaks Games record in decathlon; Ancy Sojan, Jyothi Yarraji bag gold
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment