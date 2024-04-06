MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC strengthens playoffs candidature with crucial 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters

It took two of NorthEast United FC’s in-form attackers Nestor Albiach and Jithin MS to net once each in the last 10-odd minutes of the game to secure three points for their team.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 22:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
NorthEast United FC has increased the competition for the sixth playoff spot, as it has jumped to the seventh place with 23 points to its name from 20 matches.
NorthEast United FC has increased the competition for the sixth playoff spot, as it has jumped to the seventh place with 23 points to its name from 20 matches.
infoIcon

NorthEast United FC has increased the competition for the sixth playoff spot, as it has jumped to the seventh place with 23 points to its name from 20 matches. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

NorthEast United FC defeated Kerala Blasters FC by 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium tonight to cap off the Saturday double header of Matchweek 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

As a result of this win, the Highlanders has increased the competition for the sixth playoff spot, as it has jumped to the seventh place with 23 points to its name from 20 matches.

Chennaiyin FC beats it to the sixth place with 24 points from as many games, whereas Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC breathe down its neck with 22 and 21 points to its’ name respectively.

As for the Kerala Blasters FC, its woes has only worsened with this loss. It has qualified for the playoffs as a result of a formidable first half of the campaign. However, four defeats in its last five matches certainly don’t hold it in good stead before the next round of the tournament begins.

For a large chunk of the game though, it appeared that the two teams would settle for a point each. The deadlock just wouldn’t look as if it would break, but it took two of NorthEast United FC’s in-form attackers Nestor Albiach and Jithin MS to net once each in the last 10-odd minutes of the game to secure three points for their team.

ALSO READ | Mohammedan Sporting wins I-League 2023-24, joins East Bengal, Mohun Bagan in ISL

Nestor’s goal in the 84th minute came as a result of the Highlanders adopting a direct approach under the watch of central defender Michel Zabaco. The Spaniard took matters into his own hands and delivered a sharp long ball from the backline that Nestor brought down near the box and glided ahead before hammering it home to open the scoring.

Kerala Blasters FC, keen to regain momentum, began searching for the equaliser with greater vigour, exposing spaces in its defence. For the Highlanders, this came as a chance to double its lead and bag the all-important win, which was extremely critical for its playoffs prospects.

Jithin bagged the game lock, stock, and barrel for it, converting a fairly straightforward assist by Phalguni Singh from an extremely close range into the bottom left corner through a deft touch from his right foot in the added time of the second half.

Kerala Blasters FC had many chances coming its way, attempting 13 shots, driven primarily by the trio of Daisuke Sakai, Danish Farooq, and Ishan Pandita. However, a lack of neatness and efficiency upfront acted against it in this engaging encounter.

