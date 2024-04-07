East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, Predicted XI, Preview

East Bengal will look to secure a second win on the trot when it hosts a struggling Bengaluru FC in an ISL-10 fixture, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

ALSO READ: “First step towards regaining our status,” Mohammedan boss, Dipendu Biswas declared after its promotion to the ISL

The clash assumes importance on the count that both teams will wish to collect all three points to brighten their playoffs prospects. Bengaluru FC is currently ranked seventh in the league standings with 22 points from 20 outings, while East Bengal is at a rung below with 21 points from 20 matches.

Read full preview HERE

PREDICTED XI

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Aleksandar Pantic, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, PV Vishnu, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Aman CK, Cleiton Silva

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Aleksander Jovanovic, Shankar Sampingiraj, Naorem Roshan Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Keziah Veendorp, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri