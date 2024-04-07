MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, Predicted XI, Preview

Bengaluru FC is currently ranked seventh in the league standings with 22 points from 20 outings, while East Bengal is at a rung below with 21 points from 20 matches.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 07:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal is eighth with 21 points from 20 matches.
East Bengal is eighth with 21 points from 20 matches. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

East Bengal is eighth with 21 points from 20 matches. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

East Bengal will look to secure a second win on the trot when it hosts a struggling Bengaluru FC in an ISL-10 fixture, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

ALSO READ: “First step towards regaining our status,” Mohammedan boss, Dipendu Biswas declared after its promotion to the ISL

The clash assumes importance on the count that both teams will wish to collect all three points to brighten their playoffs prospects. Bengaluru FC is currently ranked seventh in the league standings with 22 points from 20 outings, while East Bengal is at a rung below with 21 points from 20 matches.

Read full preview HERE

PREDICTED XI

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Aleksandar Pantic, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, PV Vishnu, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Aman CK, Cleiton Silva

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Aleksander Jovanovic, Shankar Sampingiraj, Naorem Roshan Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Keziah Veendorp, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri

When and where is the East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 7 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

