Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba passes away aged 39

Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba has died aged 39, Turkish club Adanaspor, where he was technical director, announced on Saturday.

Bamba played for Cardiff City, Leeds United and Leicester City. He also had spells with Italian side Palermo, Scottish clubs Dunfermline Athletic and Hibernian, and Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He made 46 appearances for his country, scoring one goal retired in January 2023 and went into coaching, serving as assistant manager at Cardiff before taking up the role of technical director at Adanaspor.

“Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before yesterday’s match against Manisa Football Club, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and sadly lost his battle for life,” Adanaspor said in a statement.

“Our condolences go out to his family and our community,” it added.

Bamba was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy.

Cardiff City, where Bamba won promotion to the Premier League in his first season, called his impact on the club ‘immeasurable’.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of Club legend, Sol Bamba. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman,” the club said in a statement.

“This is absolutely tragic news. Sol Bamba has passed away at the age of just 39. Our deepest condolences to the family,” the Ivory Coast national football team said on Instagram.

Leeds United called him ‘one of the nicest people in football’.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Sol’s family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace Sol, you will forever be in our hearts,” it said in a statement.