Jeakson Singh undergoes successful surgery but will miss FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Kerala Blasters and Indian national team midfielder Jeakson Singh has undergone a successful surgery on his left shoulder, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Friday.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 16:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jeakson Singh (14-orange) in action for India against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Jeakson Singh (14-orange) in action for India against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Jeakson Singh (14-orange) in action for India against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

Kerala Blasters and Indian national team midfielder Jeakson Singh has undergone a successful surgery on his left shoulder, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Friday.

“The club can confirm that our player, Jeakson Singh, has successfully undergone his shoulder surgery. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon,” KBFC posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jeakson had picked up a shoulder injury, following a challenge on Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on October 8, and has been out of action since.

Frank Dauwen, the assistant coach of KBFC, had confirmed that the player was expecting a surgery. ”I think he needs surgery and will be out for two or three months,” he had told reporters.

Igor Stimac names 28 probables for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Though the midfielder has been had the surgery done, he will not be fit in time for the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, wherein India will play Kuwait and Qatar on November 16 and 21, respectively.

Kerala Blasters has drawn and won a game each since Jeakson’s injury and will look to get the midfielder back in action soon, with its head coach Ivan Vukomanovic back in the dugout after serving his 10-match ban.

It has reached the knockouts in the last two seasons and currently sits fourth in the table with 10 points from five games.

Related Topics

Jeakson Singh /

Kerala Blasters /

FIFA World Cup 2026

