Indian men’s head coach Igor Stimac on Friday announced a list of 28 probables for the first two matches of Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.
India faces Kuwait in its opening Group A fixture at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on November 16 before returning home to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21.
India will travel to Dubai on November 8 for a preparatory camp before the qualifiers.
List of probables
Latest on Sportstar
- Igor Stimac names 28 probables for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 pm; Predicted XI; Dream 11 fantasy team; live streaming info
- Meet javelin throw’s other Neeraj, who won two golds at the Para Asian Games
- NBA roundup: Wembanyama scores 38 points, Spurs hold off Suns 132-121 to complete two-game sweep
- WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in round-robin play, Sabalenka vs Rybakina suspended due to rain
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE