Igor Stimac names 28 probables for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Indian men’s head coach Igor Stimac on Friday announced a list of 28 probables for the first two matches of Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

India faces Kuwait in its opening Group A fixture at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on November 16 before returning home to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

India will travel to Dubai on November 8 for a preparatory camp before the qualifiers.