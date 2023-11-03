MagazineBuy Print

Igor Stimac names 28 probables for India’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

India faces Kuwait in its opening Group A fixture in Kuwait City on November 16 before returning home to take on Qatar in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 13:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac.
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

Indian men’s head coach Igor Stimac on Friday announced a list of 28 probables for the first two matches of Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

India faces Kuwait in its opening Group A fixture at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on November 16 before returning home to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

India will travel to Dubai on November 8 for a preparatory camp before the qualifiers.

List of probables
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Peter Martins, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam.
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

