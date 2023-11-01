Arsene Wenger to visit India from November 19 to 23, confirms AIFF president

FIFA’s chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger is all set to visit India from November 19 to 23, the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, has said.
The former Arsenal manager had met Chaubey and AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran in August in Australia and discussed about the setting up of a central academy in the country.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Chaubey thanked FIFA president Gianni Infantino for his keen interest in Indian football and confirmed Wenger’s India visit dates.
“A big thank you to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his keen interest in #IndianFootball. Via his office, we now have confirmation on Arsène Wenger’s India visit from 19-23 Nov. I wish to bring in ISL, ILeague club owners & football NGOs for a spl session hosted by @IndianFootball,” he wrote.
Earlier, Wenger had opened up on his desire and inspiration to work alongside AIFF on a talent development project and hoped to give joy to Indian children with football education.
(with inputs from PTI)
