Latest issue of Sportstar

ISL 2023-24: Full points table after Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan looks to go top

Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa tops the table with 10 points from four matches, while his former team Hyderabad FC languishes at the bottom of the table with just one point from the same number of outings.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 17:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC’s celebration after goal scored against Bengaluru FC during Match No. 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 31 October 2023.
Odisha FC’s celebration after goal scored against Bengaluru FC during Match No. 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 31 October 2023. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Odisha FC's celebration after goal scored against Bengaluru FC during Match No. 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 31 October 2023. | Photo Credit: FSDL

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season kicked off with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Ahead of matchday 6, FC Goa tops the table with 10 points from four matches. Kerala Blasters is also on 10 points, but it is second in the table as Goa has the same number of points in a lesser number of matches.

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant is in third with nine points. It is the only team, along with Mumbai City FC to have not lost a single match till now. The Mariners have played two matches less than table-topper Goa and one less than second-placed Kerala.

Mohun Bagan’s arch-rival East Bengal finds itself in ninth with four points.

The bottom three places are occupied by Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru in 10th (4 points), Punjab FC in 11th (2 points) and Hyderabad FC in 12th (1 point).

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 FC Goa 4 3 1 0 6 3 3 10
2 Kerala Blasters 5 3 1 1 7 5 2 10
3 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9
4 NorthEast United FC 5 2 2 1 8 5 3 8
5 Mumbai City FC 4 2 2 0 7 5 2 8
6 Odisha FC 5 2 1 2 10 9 1 7
7 Chennaiyin FC 5 2 0 3 7 9 -2 6
8 Jamshedpur FC 5 1 2 2 2 3 -1 5
9 East Bengal 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4
10 Bengaluru FC 5 1 1 3 5 7 -2 4
11 Punjab FC 5 0 2 3 3 10 -7 2
12 Hyderabad FC 4 0 1 3 2 5 -3 1

(Updated on November 1 after Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match)

