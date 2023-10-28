MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Why is Kolkata derby in ISL 2023-24 rescheduled?

The two Kolkata-based clubs have already played against each other twice this year, which included the Durand Cup final – a tournament which saw the two in the final after 19 years.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 17:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan was initially scheduled on October 28, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
File Photo: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan was initially scheduled on October 28, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan was initially scheduled on October 28, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) was one of the most anticipated fixtures when the schedule was released earlier this year.

The two Kolkata-based clubs have already played against each other twice this year, which included the Durand Cup final – a tournament which saw the two in the final after 19 years.

Finally, Mohun Bagan rode on a solitary goal by Dimitrios Petratos to become the most successful in the history of the tournament.

In the ISL, however, the battle between the two clubs has been a monopoly of Mariners, which has not lost to the Red-and-Gold brigade ever since the two competed in the league.

When is the Kolkata derby in ISL?

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan was initially scheduled on October 28, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with the kick off at 8:00 p.m. IST.

However, FSDL, which hosts the league, announced on October 5 that the Kolkata derby was rescheduled to a later date.

“Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played on October 28, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, has been deferred to a later date. Details of the revised fixture shall be communicated by the league at a later date,” it said in a statement.

Why is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan rescheduled?

While the exact reason for the delay is not known, sources have told Sportstar that the rescheduling was done to mitigate the security in the city, which will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Bangladesh on the same day.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs NZ: Injured Lockie Ferguson walks out to bat with Achilles injury in World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico; BAR v RMA updates; Predicted XI; Kick-off at 7:45 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Why is Kolkata derby in ISL 2023-24 rescheduled?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ: Australia vs New Zealand records highest aggregate in World Cup match with 754 runs in Dharamsala
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 370/8 (49 overs); New Zealand needs 19 off final over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin hopes to break duck at home against newly-promoted Punjab
    Aneesh Dey
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Why is Kolkata derby in ISL 2023-24 rescheduled?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos and Luna’s strikes lift Blasters against Odisha FC
    Stan Rayan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City’s Akash Mishra to keep former allegiance aside in clash against Hyderabad FC
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. I-League 2023-24: When and where to watch, LIVE Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs NZ: Injured Lockie Ferguson walks out to bat with Achilles injury in World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico; BAR v RMA updates; Predicted XI; Kick-off at 7:45 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Why is Kolkata derby in ISL 2023-24 rescheduled?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ: Australia vs New Zealand records highest aggregate in World Cup match with 754 runs in Dharamsala
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 370/8 (49 overs); New Zealand needs 19 off final over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment