East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Why is Kolkata derby in ISL 2023-24 rescheduled?

The Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) was one of the most anticipated fixtures when the schedule was released earlier this year.

The two Kolkata-based clubs have already played against each other twice this year, which included the Durand Cup final – a tournament which saw the two in the final after 19 years.

Finally, Mohun Bagan rode on a solitary goal by Dimitrios Petratos to become the most successful in the history of the tournament.

In the ISL, however, the battle between the two clubs has been a monopoly of Mariners, which has not lost to the Red-and-Gold brigade ever since the two competed in the league.

When is the Kolkata derby in ISL?

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan was initially scheduled on October 28, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with the kick off at 8:00 p.m. IST.

However, FSDL, which hosts the league, announced on October 5 that the Kolkata derby was rescheduled to a later date.

“Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played on October 28, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, has been deferred to a later date. Details of the revised fixture shall be communicated by the league at a later date,” it said in a statement.

Why is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan rescheduled?

While the exact reason for the delay is not known, sources have told Sportstar that the rescheduling was done to mitigate the security in the city, which will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Bangladesh on the same day.