GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Both teams enter into the contest on the back of wins and will be looking to add another victory to move closer to the top four in the table.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for GT vs DC:
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad.
Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Impact Player Options: Sai Sudharsan/Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sai Kishore.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Shai Hope, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Impact Player options: Abhishek Porel/Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje
GT vs DC Dream11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
GUJARAT TITANS
DELHI CAPITALS
