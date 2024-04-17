MagazineBuy Print

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IPL 2024, GT vs DC: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI, impact player options and squads for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match on Wednesday

Published : Apr 17, 2024 08:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ batters Sai Sudharsan (L) and Shubman Gill run between the wicket during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans’ batters Sai Sudharsan (L) and Shubman Gill run between the wicket during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ batters Sai Sudharsan (L) and Shubman Gill run between the wicket during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Both teams enter into the contest on the back of wins and will be looking to add another victory to move closer to the top four in the table.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for GT vs DC:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad.

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Sai Sudharsan/Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sai Kishore.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Shai Hope, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Player options: Abhishek Porel/Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje

GT vs DC Dream11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
David Warner (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs
ALL-ROUNDERS
Axar Patel, Shahrukh Khan
BOWLERS
Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan
Team Composition: GT 5:6 DC Credits Left: 9.5
THE SQUADS
GUJARAT TITANS
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
DELHI CAPITALS
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams. 

