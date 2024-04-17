MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials

India has secured the maximum possible 16 Olympic quota places in rifle and pistol, and the 37 shooters in the fray will be gunning to secure their berth for Paris.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 19:15 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
 Rhythm Sangwan (in pic), Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker are the only three shooters who are part of two sets of events, air pistol and sports pistol. 
 Rhythm Sangwan (in pic), Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker are the only three shooters who are part of two sets of events, air pistol and sports pistol.  | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV
infoIcon

 Rhythm Sangwan (in pic), Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker are the only three shooters who are part of two sets of events, air pistol and sports pistol.  | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the names of shooters for women’s air pistol for the Olympic selection trials to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from Friday.

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia who won the Olympic quota in Rio and Surbhi Rao join the three leading shooters, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker for women’s air pistol.

ALSO READ: Olympic shooting selection trials to begin from April 19

It may be noted that Rhythm, Esha and Manu are the only three shooters who are part of two sets of events, air pistol and sports pistol.

The first set of two trials in Delhi will start with the 25-metre events, women’s sports pistol and men’s rapid fire pistol.

India has secured the maximum possible 16 Olympic quota places in rifle and pistol, and the 37 shooters in the fray will be gunning to secure their berth for Paris 2024. The quota places belong to the country, and the NRAI has framed a policy of selection to choose the best for the Games.

There will be four trials in all, with two more to be held in Bhopal in May, after the first set of two trials in Delhi. The best three scores will be taken into consideration along with the other points for securing quota, placing in the final etc.

Eventually, the selection committee will finalise the names for the Paris Games.

Related Topics

NRAI /

Rhythm Sangwan /

Esha Singh /

Manu Bhaker /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. GT vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bowl first vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Top five Indian youngsters who shined in the league stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round
    AFP
  5. GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Paris 2024 Olympic shooting selection trials to begin from April 19
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Shooting: Palak Gulia clinches 10-metre women’s air pistol Olympic quota after winning bronze in qualification championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Some top shooters want relaxation in Olympic trials participation criteria, NRAI says not possible
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 shooting: Olympics quota selection trials, bonus points explained with focus on Indian contenders
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. GT vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bowl first vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Top five Indian youngsters who shined in the league stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round
    AFP
  5. GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment