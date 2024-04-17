Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the names of shooters for women’s air pistol for the Olympic selection trials to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from Friday.

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia who won the Olympic quota in Rio and Surbhi Rao join the three leading shooters, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker for women’s air pistol.

It may be noted that Rhythm, Esha and Manu are the only three shooters who are part of two sets of events, air pistol and sports pistol.

The first set of two trials in Delhi will start with the 25-metre events, women’s sports pistol and men’s rapid fire pistol.

India has secured the maximum possible 16 Olympic quota places in rifle and pistol, and the 37 shooters in the fray will be gunning to secure their berth for Paris 2024. The quota places belong to the country, and the NRAI has framed a policy of selection to choose the best for the Games.

There will be four trials in all, with two more to be held in Bhopal in May, after the first set of two trials in Delhi. The best three scores will be taken into consideration along with the other points for securing quota, placing in the final etc.

Eventually, the selection committee will finalise the names for the Paris Games.