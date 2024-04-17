MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round

Ruud progressed with his 25th victory in 2024 and will face Jordan Thompson or Jaume Munar in the next round.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 19:16 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Casper Ruud in action.
FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Casper Ruud in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Casper Ruud in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Norway’s three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud came out on top in an entertaining 6-3, 6-4 match with Alexandre Muller to reach the Barcelona Open third round on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Norwegian, runner up at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, was broken twice in the first set and allowed Muller to save 10 of 14 break points.

However, despite his sloppiness Ruud still took the set.

The third seed looked to have sealed the match when he broke his French journeyman opponent in the third game of the second set.

However, the world number six gave up four break points while serving for the match to allow 27-year-old Muller back in at 5-4.

Also read | French Open 2024, entry lists: Nadal returns, Nagal first Indian man to feature in main draw in five years

Ruud, though, was more clinical in the next game, breaking Muller to progress with his 25th victory in 2024 and will face Jordan Thompson or Jaume Munar in the next round.

“This year is much better than last year, I’m having a good year,” said Ruud, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic last week.

Later Wednesday 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal faces Australian Alex de Minaur as he continues his comeback from injury.

Home favourite Nadal breezed past Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday to reach the second round in his first ATP Tour match since January.

Related stories

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

Barcelona Open /

Alexandre Muller

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round
    AFP
  2. Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi wins toss, opts to bowl; Gujarat to bat first - Sandeep Warrier makes debut for Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: USA Basketball announces 12-member men’s team for Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024, entry lists: Nadal returns, Nagal first Indian man to feature in main draw in five years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Coco Gauff: I just want to get a recent clay title under my belt
    Reuters
  4. Zheng eases past Cîrstea in Stuttgart opener; Mertens to play Swiatek
    AP
  5. Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round
    AFP
  2. Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi wins toss, opts to bowl; Gujarat to bat first - Sandeep Warrier makes debut for Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: USA Basketball announces 12-member men’s team for Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment