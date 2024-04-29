MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg

Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 23:11 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bayern’s Mathys Tel, centre left, jokes with teammate Dayot Upamecano, center right, during a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, April 29, 2024, ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. At left is Bayern’s Leroy Sane and at right is Bayern’s Kim Min-jae.
Bayern’s Mathys Tel, centre left, jokes with teammate Dayot Upamecano, center right, during a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, April 29, 2024, ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. At left is Bayern’s Leroy Sane and at right is Bayern’s Kim Min-jae. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader
infoIcon

Bayern’s Mathys Tel, centre left, jokes with teammate Dayot Upamecano, center right, during a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, April 29, 2024, ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. At left is Bayern’s Leroy Sane and at right is Bayern’s Kim Min-jae. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader

Bayern is up against another European heavyweight as it hosts record 14-time champion Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. 

Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Madrid should arrive well rested after the Spanish league moved its game at Real Sociedad to Friday, which Madrid won 1-0. 

With Madrid set to win Spain’s domestic title, coach Carlo Ancelotti kept Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on the bench at the start of the league game in San Sebastian. Forward Rodrygo did not travel with the team because of the flu.

All started against Manchester City in the second leg of the quarterfinals and are expected to be back in the starting lineup against Bayern.

ALSO READ: Bayern vs Madrid: Gnabry to return, Sane doubtful for UCL semifinal

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season, and the Champions League — which he won with Chelsea in 2021 — offers him the chance to go out on a high.

Two months from Bayern’s announcement that Tuchel would depart, he seems more popular than ever among sections of the Bayern support. Part of that is down to the calm, controlled way Bayern knocked out Arsenal in the second leg of their quarterfinal. Partly it’s a reaction to Bayern’s failure to hire top coaching targets like Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso or Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann.

As Tuchel nears the end of a troubled tenure at Bayern, he’s often seemed more upbeat than ever.

“If people want me to stay, it is still an issue that has no priority,“ Tuchel said Friday when asked about a fan petition begging the club to keep him. “Even if in this case it is a pleasant issue for me.”

The injuries that have plagued Bayern this season are easing off, too. Tuchel predicted Friday that Serge Gnabry would recover from his latest problem in time to play — and score — against Madrid on Tuesday, while fellow forward Leroy Sané could also return.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Real Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League /

Thomas Tuchel /

Carlo Ancelotti

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
    AP
  2. KKR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Shreyas, Venkatesh take KKR to comfortable win over DC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal battles past Cachin, progresses to round of 16
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders rubs ‘Salt’ on Delhi Capitals’ wounds, registers comfortable seven-wicket win
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City beats FC Goa to set up Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan SG
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
    AP
  2. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Gnabry to return, Sane doubtful for UEFA Champions League semifinal
    AFP
  3. Women’s Champions League: Chelsea and Lyon bring leads into return legs of semifinals
    AP
  4. Barca women’s quadruple bid faces Chelsea Champions League challenge
    AFP
  5. Fan rights group condemns ‘‘humiliating searches’‘ by security at Barcelona stadium in PSG match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
    AP
  2. KKR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: Shreyas, Venkatesh take KKR to comfortable win over DC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal battles past Cachin, progresses to round of 16
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders rubs ‘Salt’ on Delhi Capitals’ wounds, registers comfortable seven-wicket win
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City beats FC Goa to set up Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan SG
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment