Mount IPL overflowing with runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad hit an IPL record 277-3 against Mumbai Indians, beating the previous record of 263-5 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore versus now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Published : Apr 07, 2024

Satish Acharya
The run fest in IPL continues unabated.
The run fest in IPL continues unabated. | Photo Credit: SATISH ACHARYA
infoIcon

