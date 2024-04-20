The Oxford Dictionary describes Nirvana as a transcendent state in which there is neither suffering, desire, nor sense of self.
Modern cricket fans describe it as the permanent state which RCB faithfuls have seemingly attained. They cannot be bothered by mere defeat anymore.
Latest on Sportstar
- Smells Like “Ee Sala” spirit
- F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen takes pole; Hamilton to start at 18th
- Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Manu betters world record, Anish wins on expected lines
- IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for DRS assistance to Suryakumar Yadav during Punjab Kings match
- Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late in Bishkek
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE