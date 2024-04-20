MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Smells Like “Ee Sala” spirit

The Oxford Dictionary describes Nirvana as a transcendent state in which there is neither suffering, desire, nor sense of self. Modern cricket fans describe it as the permanent state which RCB faithfuls have seemingly attained.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 16:09 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Satish Acharya
Is ‘Something in the Way’?
Is ‘Something in the Way’? | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya
infoIcon

Is ‘Something in the Way’? | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportoon

  1. Smells Like “Ee Sala” spirit
    Satish Acharya
  2. Mount IPL overflowing with runs
    Satish Acharya
  3. Dhoni passes CSK’s captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad
    Satish Acharya
  4. England’s Bazball from ‘another planet’ comes back to ‘earth’ in India
    Satish Acharya
  5. Fighting knock from fighter’s son: Dhruv Jurel walks in footsteps of father, a Kargil War veteran
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Smells Like “Ee Sala” spirit
    Satish Acharya
  2. F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen takes pole; Hamilton to start at 18th
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Manu betters world record, Anish wins on expected lines
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for DRS assistance to Suryakumar Yadav during Punjab Kings match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Sujeet to miss Asian qualifiers after arriving late in Bishkek
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment