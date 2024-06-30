MagazineBuy Print

Up above the world so high, like a BOOM in the SKY

India defended 30 runs off the last five overs against South Africa to clinch the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Published : Jun 30, 2024

Satish Acharya
The wait ends for India.
infoIcon

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

