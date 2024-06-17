MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA’s Indians send Pakistan out of T20 World Cup

Co-host United States of America, a rookie in the international cricketing ecosystem, pipped Pakistan in qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 12:25 IST - 0 MINS READ

Satish Acharya
Pakistan condemned to an early exit
Pakistan condemned to an early exit | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya
infoIcon

Pakistan condemned to an early exit | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya

Pakistan had a T20 World Cup to forget, finding themselves out of contention after failing to make the Super Eight. In contrast, a newbie in the cricket scene - USA, also the co-host of the tournament - have put in some remarkable performances against established forces in the sport to progress to the competition’s next stage.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

USA /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA’s Indians send Pakistan out of T20 World Cup
    Satish Acharya
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy
    AP
  4. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Walsh, Foster secure spots in the U.S. team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportoon

  1. USA’s Indians send Pakistan out of T20 World Cup
    Satish Acharya
  2. USA trying to cover all ‘bases’ in cricket
    Satish Acharya
  3. Aaarr Ceee Beee climbs steep mountain to reach last four
    Satish Acharya
  4. Yet another season of Kohli’s strike rate creating big noise on and off the field
    Satish Acharya
  5. Smells Like “Ee Sala” spirit
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA’s Indians send Pakistan out of T20 World Cup
    Satish Acharya
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy
    AP
  4. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Walsh, Foster secure spots in the U.S. team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment