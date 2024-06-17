BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh qualify for the Super Eight stages with a 21-run win over Nepal in a Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday.
The two pacers picked seven wickets between them while conceding just 14 runs off their eight overs to restrict Nepal to 85 all out after managing only 106 in its 20 overs.
More to follow..
