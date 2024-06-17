MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman picked seven wickets between them while conceding just 14 runs off their eight overs to restrict Nepal to 85 all out after managing only 106 in its 20 overs.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 08:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

